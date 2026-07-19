Sanjana Nand Giri, Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar, is contesting the Datia by-poll. She believes the transgender community must enter politics, beyond religious leadership, to drive effective societal change and empowerment.

Kinnar Akhara Leader Enters Politics for 'Effective Change'

Sanjana Nand Giri, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara and the Bhartiya Gana Varta Party candidate for the upcoming Datia assembly by-election, has emphasised the need for the transgender community to transition from religious leadership to active politics to drive effective societal change. Speaking on her decision to contest the by-poll, Giri stated that while the community has found its footing in the spiritual domain, political representation is the next crucial step for empowerment. "I believe we have already made a beginning in the religious sphere; there are many Kinnar religious leaders. However, I feel it is crucial for Kinnars to enter politics as well to bring about change more effectively," Sanjana Nand Giri said.

The Mahamandaleshwar further noted that her candidacy is not merely a reaction to grievances but a proactive step toward progress. "It isn't always about injustice, though; people contest elections for change, too. If we are now trying to carve out a space for ourselves in various ways, I believe the public and society should accept us," she added.

Datia Bypoll Details

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3.

BJP Fields New Candidate

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mishra represented the Datia Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. He, however, lost the constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Despite expectations that the senior BJP leader would be renominated for the bypoll, the party instead fielded Ashutosh Tiwari. (ANI)