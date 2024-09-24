Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japanese style pod hotel now in India! Check details

    Japan's popular pod hotels, designed like medicine capsules, have now launched in India's Noida. These compact, clean rooms are available at affordable prices.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    India boasts numerous luxurious and expensive hotels offering spacious rooms, expansive exteriors, swimming pools, and various amenities. However, a Japan-style pod hotel has now been introduced in India.

    article_image2

    Japanese-style pod hotels are now available worldwide, including India. These compact accommodations resemble medicine capsules from afar and are very affordable. Noida has recently welcomed its first pod hotel.

    article_image3

    Soumya, an X user, spent a day at the newly opened pod hotel in Delhi and shared her experience, including the facilities and overall stay. The hotel's unique design is immediately captivating, and the pricing is budget-friendly. A 12-hour stay in this pod hotel costs only Rs. 1,000, offering all essential amenities comparable to luxury hotels.

    article_image4

    Soumya opted for a single-bed pod. The hotel features small, interconnected rooms. Amenities include a tech-equipped mirror panel, mood lighting, charging points, and an entertainment screen.

    article_image5

    The hotel provides separate restrooms for women and common washrooms. Cleanliness is well-maintained throughout. However, Soumya noted that the pod hotel is not soundproof, and noise from other rooms and the living area was audible.

    article_image6

    Bookings are for 12-hour slots and can be renewed if needed. The Rs. 1,000 charge applies whether the stay is for one hour or the full 12 hours. Private pod rooms are also available, offering a compact space for relaxation.

