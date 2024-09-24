Japanese style pod hotel now in India! Check details

Japan's popular pod hotels, designed like medicine capsules, have now launched in India's Noida. These compact, clean rooms are available at affordable prices.

India boasts numerous luxurious and expensive hotels offering spacious rooms, expansive exteriors, swimming pools, and various amenities. However, a Japan-style pod hotel has now been introduced in India.

Japanese-style pod hotels are now available worldwide, including India. These compact accommodations resemble medicine capsules from afar and are very affordable. Noida has recently welcomed its first pod hotel.

Soumya, an X user, spent a day at the newly opened pod hotel in Delhi and shared her experience, including the facilities and overall stay. The hotel's unique design is immediately captivating, and the pricing is budget-friendly. A 12-hour stay in this pod hotel costs only Rs. 1,000, offering all essential amenities comparable to luxury hotels.

Soumya opted for a single-bed pod. The hotel features small, interconnected rooms. Amenities include a tech-equipped mirror panel, mood lighting, charging points, and an entertainment screen.

The hotel provides separate restrooms for women and common washrooms. Cleanliness is well-maintained throughout. However, Soumya noted that the pod hotel is not soundproof, and noise from other rooms and the living area was audible.

Bookings are for 12-hour slots and can be renewed if needed. The Rs. 1,000 charge applies whether the stay is for one hour or the full 12 hours. Private pod rooms are also available, offering a compact space for relaxation.

