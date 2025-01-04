MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

Michael Saylor reposted a photo of himself with Eric Trump, and said, “Bitcoin is on the menu at Mar-a-Lago.”

First Published Jan 4, 2025, 1:17 AM IST

Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) surged in mid-day trade on Friday after the company’s chairman, Michael Saylor, posted on social media platform X that he met President-elect Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Saylor reposted a photo of himself with Eric Trump, and said, “Bitcoin is on the menu at Mar-a-Lago.” Eric Trump expressed his enthusiasm for Bitcoin in his post and called Saylor his friend.

Michael Saylor's post on X Michael Saylor's post on X, with Eric Trump. (Photo: Screenshot)

Mar-a-Lago is Donald Trump’s resort. The President-elect had thrown his weight behind the cryptocurrency industry in the run up to the election.

With Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy being one of the major players in this arena, Saylor’s visit to Mar-a-Lago has sent the MicroStrategy stock price soaring on Friday.

While Saylor supported Trump during his campaign, he has not divulged any information about his meeting with Eric Trump yet.

That said, Saylor has indicated in the past that would be willing to help the incoming Trump administration in devising its crypto policy. “I’ve met with a lot of people in the incoming administration, but I couldn’t comment further than that,” Saylor said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ (58/100) after hovering in the ‘neutral’ territory a day ago. While message volume increased, it was still in the ‘normal’ (49/100) zone at the time of writing.

MSTR retail sentiment MSTR sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

In line with the bullish sentiment, users on Stocktwits expressed optimism about MSTR stock price.

Some bullish users mocked bears.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices surged, too – the apex crypto was hovering around the $98,577 mark, up nearly 1.5% in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, MicroStrategy stock price has declined over 10% in the past month. Over the last year, though, MSTR shares are up by more than 430%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

