Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is a memorable and seamless experience for devotees. Camps set up in the mela area are being equipped with essential services, including toilets, potable water supply, and uninterrupted electricity.

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is a memorable and seamless experience for devotees. Camps set up in the mela area are being equipped with essential services, including toilets, potable water supply, and uninterrupted electricity.

To maintain transparency, a verification system has been implemented to ensure these facilities are being provided as promised through facility coupons. Strengthening the process further, the Mela Authority has directed all Sector Magistrates to conduct three rounds of verification throughout the event. These verifications, scheduled at different intervals, will ensure that all institutions receive the necessary services without any disruption. 

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has instructed all Sector Magistrates to verify and update the details of institution-allotted land and facilities through the land and facility allocation software. The verification process will be conducted at three intervals during the 45-day event to ensure transparency.  

The first verification will take place from January 12 to February 4. The second round is scheduled between February 5 and February 12 while the final verification will occur from February 13 to February 26.

Details such as the institution’s name, average number of Kalpavasis, number of bhandaras organized and participants involved, number of sermons delivered, estimated visitors, and the duration of the camp will be reviewed during these checks. This step-by-step verification process ensures accurate monitoring and a transparent management system for Mahakumbh 2025.

This verification process aims to ensure that the activities proposed by institutions allotted land and facilities are being carried out as planned. This will not only validate their operations but also update their details in the software system.

Additionally, the process will facilitate a data-driven system for managing information related to facilities and other arrangements. It will verify whether the allocated land and facilities are being used as per the specified arrangements and whether contracted suppliers have completed their tasks. This streamlined approach will also ensure that the payment process for suppliers is completed in accordance with the rules

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi from Kalkaji gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: Congress' Alka Lamba to challenge Atishi in Kalkaji constituency

Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi vkp

Bengaluru man ends life after girlfriend breaks up with him in Banaswadi

India protests China's creation of new counties in Ladakh region, raises concerns over mega dam on Brahmaputra watch snt

India lodges 'solemn protest' with China over creation of 2 new counties in Hotan Prefecture (WATCH)

Two injured in self-immolation attempt during protests in Pithampur over Union Carbide waste disposal dmn

Two injured in self-immolation attempt during protests in Pithampur over Union Carbide waste disposal (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their new worth NTI

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas NTI

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications gcw

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850! gcw

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon