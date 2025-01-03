Man bares his swollen belly at Kejriwal's presser, BJP hits back after ex-CM's 'best treatment' promise| WATCH

A press conference held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took an unexpected turn when a man interrupted the event to seek medical assistance.

While Kejriwal was defending his government’s initiatives in healthcare and responding to the Prime Minister’s criticism, the man stood up, visibly distressed, and exposed his swollen belly. Pointing to it, he said, “Can you help with this? I have medical problems, but no one is listening to me.”

The former Delhi Chief Minister immediately assured the man that he would receive the “best treatment.” Kejriwal called for his team to intervene and ensure that the individual’s medical needs were promptly addressed.

However, BJP took a jibe at Kejriwal over this incident with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta stating, "Kejriwal's false health model exposed! Arvind Kejriwal was making false claims about treatment in Delhi hospitals. At that very time, a young man openly exposed Kejriwal's fake health model."

Earlier in the press conference, Kejriwal was responding to Prime Minister Modi’s scathing attack on the AAP government. Modi had accused the AAP of corruption and inefficiency, calling it an “aapda” (disaster) for Delhi. In his remarks, Modi claimed the AAP administration had failed to utilize allocated funds effectively, particularly in education and healthcare.

Kejriwal used the man’s plea for help as an opportunity to highlight the efforts of his government to strengthen healthcare facilities in the city. He argued that while there may still be individual cases needing attention, his administration had made significant strides in improving public health systems through initiatives like Mohalla Clinics and revamped hospitals.

“Delhi’s healthcare system has been a model for the country,” Kejriwal said, emphasizing that his government prioritized the welfare of the people over political blame games.

