Delhi Elections 2025: Congress' Alka Lamba to challenge Atishi in Kalkaji constituency

Congress has fielded Alka Lamba against AAP's Atishi in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections for the Kalkaji constituency. Lamba, former AAP leader and current president of All India Mahila Congress, returned to Congress in 2019.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

The Congress in an official statement on Friday fielded All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly election from the Kalkaji constituency. Lamba has been fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. 

"The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 - Kalkaji constituency," said the Congress in a statement. The Congress has not been able to win any seat in the last two editions of the Delhi polls. 

About Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba, the president of the All India Mahila Congress, is a former legislator from the Chandni Chowk seat and a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. She returned to the Congress in 2019 after resigning from AAP, citing disrespect within the party. 

Alka Lamba's political career spans several decades. Starting as a student leader, she served as President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and later as the national President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). She also held roles as General Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). She assumed the role of All India Mahila Congress President on 5 January 2024.

Sandeep Dikshit, a former member of the Lok Sabha and the son of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, had previously been put forward by the Congress to challenge AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat. The AAP convenor, Kejriwal, is running for a fourth term after serving as the representative for the New Delhi seat since 2013.

About Kalkaji Seat

Atishi has been a key player in the AAP's leadership since taking over as Chief Minister in September when Kejriwal resigned. She now represents the Kalkaji seat, which has been a bastion for the AAP, having won elections in both 2015 and 2020. Other Backward Class (OBC), Dalit, Muslim, Brahmin, Punjabi, and Baniya groups are among the constituency's diversified voting base.

 

