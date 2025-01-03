Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in connection with the stampede death during a Pushpa 2 screening. He is required to provide two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. The victim's family will receive Rs 2 crore in compensation from Allu Arjun, the producers, and filmmaker Sukumar.

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail by a Hyderabad Court in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of a 35-year-old woman in a stampede during Pushpa 2 screening at a theatre. As part of the bail requirements, the actor has been ordered by the court to provide two sureties, each worth Rs 50,000.

The actor petitioned the court for regular release while on four-week interim bail. Allu Arjun's bail request was countered by the police, and on December 30, 2024, both sides gave their presentations. On December 24 of last year, Allu Arjun was called in by the Hyderabad Police to be questioned in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor was given notice by the police to show up for interrogation in relation to the incident on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The actor was asked to depart for his home after three hours of questioning.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre?

A special screening of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was held in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. However, a stampede-like situation occurred in the theatre before Allu's arrival, where a 39-year-old woman named Revathi died and her 8-year-old got severely injured. The actor was arrested on December 13 and spent a night in jail. He was released the next morning on interim bail.

Compensation announced

Allu Arjun and the Pushpa 2 producers have promised the child's family Rs 2 crore in compensation. Mythri Movies and filmmaker Sukumar each contributed Rs 50 lakh, while Allu Arjun contributed Rs 1 crore. Dil Raju, the head of the Telangana Film Development Corporation and a film producer, gave the family the compensation.

