Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to kick off the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 on Jan. 6.

First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:48 AM IST

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) popped by over 4% in mid-day trade on Friday, ahead of a key product unveiling at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2025.

Nvidia is widely expected to unveil its next-generation GeForce RTX 5000 series of graphics cards at the largest annual electronics show of the year.

Another aspect driving up interest in Nvidia is that the reveal trailer for The Witcher IV was pre-rendered in Unreal Engine 5 on an unannounced GPU.

Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to kick off the event as keynote speaker on Jan. 6 at 9:30 p.m.

“GPUs redefined gaming as an art form, and NVIDIA’s AI tools empower labs, factory floors and Hollywood sets. From self-driving cars to automated industrial processes, these tools are foundational to the next generation of technological breakthroughs,” said Nvidia in a post.

Nvidia also revealed that its AI platforms power 76% of the world’s fastest supercomputers, with over five million developers supporting the platform.

The uptick in Nvidia stock price comes after the AI bellwether – and other ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks – missed the “Santa Rally” and registered a 4.2% decline.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ (65/100) after staying in the ‘neutral’ territory a day ago. Message volume also witnessed an increase, entering the ‘high’ (56/100) zone.

NVDA retail sentiment NVDA sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 1:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, users expressed optimism about Nvidia stock’s prospects.

Some users mocked bears.

Another user expressed their excitement over Huang’s speech scheduled for Jan. 6.

Over the past six months, Nvidia share price has gained over 12%. Over the past year, it has surged more than 203%.

