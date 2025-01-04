Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided

Vivek Murthy highlighted that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., linked to about 100,000 cases and 20,000 deaths annually.

Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:47 AM IST

Shares of major alcoholic drink makers declined Friday after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory outlining the link between alcohol consumption and increased cancer risk. 

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) dropped over 2%, Diageo (DEO) fell more than 3%, Constellation Brands (STZ) was down 1.5%, and Molson Coors (TAP) tumbled more than 7% to nearly a two-month low.

The advisory called for an updated Surgeon General’s warning label on alcohol-containing beverages to include a cancer risk warning. 

"Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," he said.

He noted that most Americans remain unaware of alcohol’s role in cancers such as those affecting the breast, liver, and throat.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was mixed for alcohol stocks. BUD and DEO maintained ‘neutral’ sentiment, TAP’s was ‘extremely bearish,’ while STZ saw ‘bullish’ sentiment.

Optimistic investors downplayed the selloff, with one user commenting, “people want their drink, people are still smoking.”

Another user suggested the dip was an overreaction, while another said they were expecting a bounce.

In addition to proposing updated warning labels, the Surgeon General’s advisory called for reassessing recommended alcohol consumption limits and boosting public education on alcohol’s cancer risks.

The beverage sector has struggled over the past year, with BUD losing 23%, TAP down over 10%, STZ dropping nearly 10%, and DEO shedding 14%. 

While the selloff deepened on Friday, retail investors appeared divided on the long-term impact of the advisory on alcohol-linked stocks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon