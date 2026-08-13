Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old associate for the murder of her husband in Sangam Vihar. In another case, a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case was also apprehended.

Delhi Police have cracked the Sangam Vihar murder case with the arrest of a 45-year-old woman, Manju, wife of the deceased, and her 20-year-old associate, Chaman. Police said 55-year-old Munna Lal was found critically injured on Ratiya Marg on August 10 and later succumbed at AIIMS Trauma Centre. CCTV footage, technical investigation and scene-of-crime examination allegedly revealed a pre-planned conspiracy linked to domestic disputes and financial issues.

According to the police, another accused, 28-year-old Kishan, was bound down for allegedly harbouring the accused, while further investigation is underway. The police said that the motive behind the murder was linked to domestic disputes and financial issues. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Proclaimed Offender in Uttam Nagar Murder Case Arrested

Earlier, a 23-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case of Tarun was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The police informed that the accused was apprehended near Palam Flyover while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi.

The police have identified the accused as Sohail, a resident of Uttam Nagar, who was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Bansal at Dwarka Courts on July 31.

According to the Crime Branch release, Sohail was wanted under Sections 103(1), 103(2), 115(2), 109, 190, 333, 95 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Tarun, a 26-year-old man, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over a minor Holi-related dispute in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on March 4 on the occassion of Holi. (ANI)