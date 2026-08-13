Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde accused the Opposition of 'playing politics' over the NEET paper leak. He said they should discuss the issue in Parliament, as offered by Amit Shah, instead of disrupting the House and staging stunts outside.

Opposition playing politics over NEET: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the Opposition of "playing politics" over the student protests related to the NEET paper leak. He said the opposition should participate in a discussion in Parliament if it wants answers from the government. His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and that he was prepared to answer questions in the House.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Shinde said, "Earlier, they (opposition) used to complain that Amit Bhai wouldn't show up. Now that Amit Bhai has said he is ready to come, answer questions, and hold a discussion, they are unwilling to engage in that discussion. Right now, their only aim is to play politics. The agitation, which involved young people protesting at Jantar Mantar, has ended; in fact, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan even submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister."

"The protesters have returned to their studies and work. Yet, for these people, the goal is merely to stage a stunt. If you want answers, you should go to the House and hold a discussion. They fear that if a discussion takes place in the House, Amit Bhai will come down hard on them. He will lay bare their entire track record, expose all their misdeeds, and completely expose them," he further said.

Shinde blames Opposition for disrupting Parliament

Shinde blamed the Opposition for disrupting Parliament proceedings, saying it was resorting to protests outside the House instead of raising public issues and seeking answers through parliamentary discussions. "The Opposition is responsible for this disruption. The House's proceedings and business must continue; discussions need to take place. The Leader of the Opposition has a responsibility to raise the public's questions in the House and seek answers from the government. Instead, he has engaged only in politics. While protesters were sitting at Jantar Mantar, these people were staging their own agitation right at the Prime Minister's residence," he said.

He said people in the country were aware of the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "This was a major, dangerous conspiracy; they constantly bring up Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, claiming law and order will collapse and urging everyone to take to the streets. They are trying to spread anarchy and disrupt the country's peace. However, the 1.4 billion people of this country are wise; they understand everything. They recognise the work done by Modi ji and Amit bhai. That is why I say the nation stands with Modi ji. The youth are the country's future, and Modi ji acted swiftly, enacting strict laws...So instead of debating in the House, they have resorted to staging stunts outside," Shinde said.

Shinde criticises Rahul Gandhi

He criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of maligning the country and Prime Minister Modi during his visits abroad. He urged him to discharge his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition with dignity. "He constantly maligns the country and the Prime Minister while abroad. In reality, the Leader of the Opposition ought to discharge his duties responsibly; 'part-time politics' simply won't do. The position of Leader of the Opposition holds immense significance and dignity, and he must uphold that dignity," he further said. (ANI)