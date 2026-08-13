The Khandwa district administration is offering a Shighra Darshan pass at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga to devotees who donate blood. The initiative, launched during the Sawan month rush, aims to combine pilgrimage with public service and social welfare.

Amid the heavy rush of devotees at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga during the holy month of Sawan, the Khandwa district administration has launched a unique initiative encouraging pilgrims to donate blood in exchange for a Shighra Darshan pass at the temple.

Omkareshwar, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas in the country, witnesses a significant increase in the number of devotees during Sawan, with pilgrims arriving from across the country to offer prayers.

An Act of Charity with a Divine Reward

To make the large gathering of devotees an opportunity for public service, the administration has established a blood donation centre within the temple complex. Devotees can voluntarily donate blood at the centre and, as a token of appreciation, are provided with a pass for Shighra Darshan, allowing them to have quicker access to the temple for darshan.

Speaking to ANI, SDM, Omkareshwar, Pankaj Verma said blood donation was one of the highest forms of charity and that the administration wanted to encourage devotees to contribute to the cause while visiting the temple. "Blood donation is a supreme act of charity... we have set up a donation centre right within the temple complex where individuals can donate blood voluntarily. To encourage this, we offer a Shighra Darshan pass as a token of appreciation," Verma said.

He said the administration was planning to further improve the facility and make the blood donation process more convenient for devotees. "We intend to add more counters and couches, set up a proper registration desk, and enhance the overall look and experience of the donation process," the SDM said.

From Temple to Hospital: The Lifesaving Journey

Verma said the initiative could also create an opportunity for interaction among devotees and contribute to a positive and spiritual atmosphere at the temple. "Furthermore, the gathering of people will foster interaction and dialogue, helping us create a spiritual atmosphere," he said.

The blood collected through the initiative will be transported for use at medical facilities in Khandwa, particularly for patients requiring blood during emergencies and those injured in accidents. The SDM said a vehicle from the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) regularly visits the temple to collect the donated blood. "A vehicle from the CMHO visits to collect the blood," Verma said.

Enhancing the Pilgrim Experience and Social Impact

The initiative is aimed at combining the religious significance of the Sawan pilgrimage with a public health and social welfare effort. Instead of only facilitating the movement of devotees through the crowded temple premises, the administration is encouraging pilgrims to make a direct contribution towards helping patients who require blood.

The initiative also seeks to raise awareness about voluntary blood donation among devotees visiting Omkareshwar from different parts of the country. The administration is working to strengthen the infrastructure at the donation centre, including additional counters, seating facilities, and a dedicated registration desk, to ensure that devotees can participate in the drive comfortably.

The initiative has received participation from devotees who are voluntarily coming forward to donate blood and subsequently avail the Shighra Darshan facility. Officials said the arrangement is particularly significant during Sawan when Omkareshwar sees a substantial rise in footfall, and the demand for medical services and blood supplies can also increase.

The district administration is continuing to manage the temple rush while promoting the blood donation initiative as a means of turning the large congregation of devotees into an opportunity for social service. Through the campaign, authorities are seeking to convey that a pilgrimage can also become an occasion to contribute to the welfare of others, with blood donation providing immediate support to patients requiring transfusions. (ANI)