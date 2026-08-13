Delhi Police won hearts by fulfilling a 9-year-old's wish to celebrate his birthday at a police station. The Bharat Nagar Police Station staff arranged a special celebration for Ayush, turning his simple wish into a memorable moment.

9-year-old Ayush, a Class 5 student from Bunkar Colony in New Delhi, expressed his innocent wish to celebrate his birthday at the Police Station. Respecting his heartfelt wish, the Bharat Nagar Police Station staff arranged a special birthday celebration for Ayush, turning his simple wish into a beautiful and memorable moment, according to Delhi Police.

Surrounded by police personnel, Ayush celebrated his special day with smiles, joy and excitement.

A Humane Side to Policing

The heartwarming gesture reflects the humane, child-friendly and caring face of policing, while strengthening the bond of trust and friendship between children and the Police. For Ayush, the Police Station was more than a place of duty that day--it became a place of happiness and a birthday memory he is likely to cherish for years to come.