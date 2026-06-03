Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar is poised to become India's richest chief minister with a declared net worth exceeding ₹1,413 crore, surpassing N Chandrababu Naidu. The eight-time MLA, known for his luxurious lifestyle and political strategy, has seen his assets grow significantly over his career from a farmer's son to Deputy CM.

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3. After being appointed, Shivakumar is predicted to surpass his Andhra Pradesh colleague N Chandrababu Naidu as the richest chief minister in India based on disclosed assets.

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Shivakumar, commonly known as DKS, is 64 years old and has claimed a net worth of more than ₹1,413 crore. With reported assets of around ₹931 crore, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is now the richest chief minister; DKS is poised to overtake him. Naidu is followed by Joseph Vijay, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, who has a net worth of more than ₹640 crore.

Shivakumar physically wears his riches, in contrast to many politicians who deliberately project an impression of frugality by dressing simply. The most famous luxury brands in the world can be found in his carefully chosen outfit, which includes high-end timepieces from Cartier and Rolex alongside Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Burberry, and Gucci. Customised 'dk' monograms on shirts and kurtas are another unique touch.

Shivakumar's total assets consist of ₹273 cr in mobile assets and ₹1,140 cr in immovable property. His debts total ₹265 cr. If his sartorial confidence has grown, so have his declared assets, from Rs 75.5 crore in 2008 to Rs 251 crore in 2013, Rs 840 crore in 2018 and Rs 1,413 crore in 2023.

About DK Shivakumar

DKS is an eight-time MLA representing Kanakapura in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Born in 1962 to farmers Kempegowda and Gouramma, Shivakumar grew up in Doddalahalli hamlet, which is close to Kanakapura.

In 1989, Shivakumar defeated Sathanur to join the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Home Guards and Prisons (1991–92), Urban Development (1999–2004), Energy (2013–18), and Water Resources and Medical Education (2018–19) were among the portfolios that DKS held during succeeding periods. Alongside Siddaramaiah, DKS was appointed KPCC president in 2020 and deputy chief minister in May 2023.

Over the years, DKS has built a reputation as a master strategist, largely due to his role in stabilising Congress governments and managing key electoral turnarounds.