Richest Cricketers: From Sachin to Dhoni - Who Holds The Crown in Ultimate Wealth League?
Cricketers today earn huge wealth not just from matches but also from brand deals, endorsements, and businesses. As per 2026 estimates, several stars have built massive fortunes off the field. Here are the top five richest cricketers worldwide.
World's 5 Richest Cricketers
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India):
2. Virat Kohli (India):
Among currently playing cricketers, Virat Kohli is the wealthiest in the world. He has a net worth of about ₹1,050 crore ($125 - 127 million). Kohli earns crores from his BCCI A+ contract, his IPL salary with RCB, and as a global brand ambassador. His massive social media following also boosts his brand value.
Also Read: Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Earn the Most on Instagram
3. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India):
4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa):
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia):
Australia's most successful captain, Ricky Ponting, has a net worth of about ₹580 crore ($65 - 70 million). Besides his earnings from international cricket, he works as a high-paid coach in global leagues like the IPL and as an expert analyst for major sports channels.
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: 10 richest cricketers in India
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