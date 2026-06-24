Australia's most successful captain, Ricky Ponting, has a net worth of about ₹580 crore ($65 - 70 million). Besides his earnings from international cricket, he works as a high-paid coach in global leagues like the IPL and as an expert analyst for major sports channels.

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