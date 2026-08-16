Figuring out alternate routes will be a huge challenge for the traffic police. If other construction projects are also running nearby, the traffic jams on ORR could become a nightmare. You might end up spending hours just to cover a few kilometres during office time. If you travel this way daily, you should think about starting earlier, using public transport, or changing your work hours. Keep an eye on official traffic updates.

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