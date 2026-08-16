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Bengaluru Traffic Update: Major Outer Ring Road White-Topping Project Starts in October 2026
Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road is set for a major road upgrade, with white-topping work scheduled to begin in October 2026. Here’s what the project could mean for traffic, road quality and daily commuters.
Bengaluru traffic changes
Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, a lifeline for the city's tech hub, is set for a major overhaul. A Rs 450 crore project will upgrade the 17-km stretch from Silk Board to KR Puram. The white-topping work is expected to start in October. With so many IT companies along this route, major traffic diversions are on the cards.
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Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
The project will also improve basic facilities for commuters. This includes fixing up footpaths, bus stops, and passenger pick-up points. The main goal is to improve road quality and make public transport easier to use in the long run. But during construction, authorities will likely divert traffic, adding to the already crazy rush hour jams.
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Bengaluru road work
The government and tech companies are reportedly discussing ways to reduce office commutes. A hybrid model, with more work-from-home days, could cut down the number of vehicles on the road, especially during peak morning and evening hours. However, not every company can switch to this model because of different work requirements, client demands, and data security concerns.
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Bengaluru traffic jam
Figuring out alternate routes will be a huge challenge for the traffic police. If other construction projects are also running nearby, the traffic jams on ORR could become a nightmare. You might end up spending hours just to cover a few kilometres during office time. If you travel this way daily, you should think about starting earlier, using public transport, or changing your work hours. Keep an eye on official traffic updates.
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Bengaluru Traffic
Still, the main aim of this project is to upgrade one of Bengaluru's most important tech corridors for the future. Better roads, footpaths, and bus facilities might convince more people to leave their private vehicles at home. But it's crucial to manage the initial chaos well. If you're travelling between Silk Board and KR Puram from October, make sure to check official updates on work zones and diversions before you head out.
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