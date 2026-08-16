Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary and Governor Syed Ata Hasnain led tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in Patna. They garlanded his statue, joined by ministers, MPs, and social activists in honouring his legacy.

Bihar Leaders Pay Homage to Vajpayee

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Pataliputra Park in Patna on Sunday. Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Chief Minister Chaudhary paid their respects by garlanding Vajpayee's life-size statue.

Several state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, public representatives and social activists also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister. Those present included Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar, Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Cooperation Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Art and Culture Minister Pramod Kumar, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP Bihar President and MLA Sanjay Saraogi. MLAs Ratnesh Kushwaha and Sanjay Kumar Gupta and MLC Kumud Verma were also among those who paid tribute to Vajpayee.

Cultural Tributes Mark the Occasion

The Information and Public Relations Department also organised a special programme to mark the occasion. Artists performed Aarti and Puja and presented the National Song, National Anthem, Bihar Song and patriotic songs.

The ceremony brought together leaders from the state government, political representatives and members of civil society to honour Vajpayee's legacy. Those present recalled his contribution to public life and his association with Bihar, while paying floral tributes at his statue.

The gathering also saw participation from several public representatives and social activists, who offered flowers at Vajpayee's statue and remembered his contribution to the country. The programme reflected the respect and admiration for the former Prime Minister across political and social circles.

Nation Remembers Former PM

The programme was held to commemorate Vajpayee, who served as India's Prime Minister three times and was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

Several political leaders and dignitaries across the country also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes at Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi. (ANI)