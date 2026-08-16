HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. He also commented on Baba Ramdev's corruption remarks, alleging the previous BJP govt was involved in examination paper leaks in the state.

(ANI) The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his eighth death anniversary in Shimla, recalling his close association with Himachal Pradesh and Manali.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla and later to ANI, Sukhu said Vajpayee had a special affection for Himachal Pradesh and used to stay at his residence in Prini near Manali even while serving as Prime Minister.

"Today is the eighth death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the former Prime Minister of the country and certainly had a special attachment to Himachal Pradesh. He used to stay at his residence in Prini, Manali, and even when he was Prime Minister, he would come here during his holidays and stay there," Sukhu said. He said the entire country was remembering Vajpayee on the occasion and praised his style of politics. "He believed in the politics of taking everyone along. Such politics is rarely seen these days," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu on Ramdev's remarks and corruption

Responding to questions about yoga guru Baba Ramdev's reported remarks on corruption, Sukhu said there could be "some substance" in the concerns raised by him and urged him to take action if he believed corruption was taking place. "Whatever Baba Ramdev ji has said, there must be something to it. In our state, those involved in leaking and selling examination papers are still behind bars," Sukhu said.

Alleges paper leaks under previous BJP govt

He claimed that no recruitment examination paper had been leaked during the three-and-a-half years of his government. "There has been no paper leak in Himachal Pradesh during the three-and-a-half years of our government. When the BJP government was in power in Himachal Pradesh, why did paper leaks take place?" he asked.

Sukhu alleged that recruitment papers, including those related to police recruitment and examinations conducted by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, were leaked or sold during the previous BJP government.

"Police recruitment papers were leaked and papers of the Subordinate Services Selection Board were sold. Why did this happen only during the BJP government? It was because the BJP government's intentions were not right," Sukhu alleged. He further claimed that examination papers could not be leaked without involvement or directions from higher levels. "Papers are leaked only when there are directions from above," the Chief Minister alleged.

Challenges Ramdev to launch movement

Sukhu also challenged Ramdev to take immediate action if he had evidence of corruption. "If Baba Ramdev ji has said this, he should immediately launch a movement and take a stand on the issue. He should protect those who are raising such concerns," Sukhu said. (ANI)