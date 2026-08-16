The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working on a war footing to clear landslides on NH-144 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of J&K after heavy rains. Heavy machinery is deployed to restore connectivity, with residents praising the efforts.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has intensified landslide clearance operations on National Highway 144 (NH-144) in the Rajouri-Poonch sector following heavy rainfall and flash floods that affected several parts of the region.

Several stretches of the highway were hit by landslides and falling boulders following the recent adverse weather conditions, disrupting road connectivity and posing challenges to traffic movement.

BRO on War Footing

BRO teams have been working on a war footing, deploying heavy machinery to remove debris, clear boulders and restore the affected portions of the highway.

A heavy boulder-triggered landslide was reported at Nadpur and Thalka on July 19 during the flash floods. BRO personnel have since been carrying out continuous clearance operations at the affected locations.

The ongoing restoration work is aimed at ensuring smooth movement of vehicles between Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu and maintaining connectivity along NH-144.

Residents Applaud Efforts

Residents have appreciated the efforts of the BRO personnel and the district administration in restoring road connectivity.

Khadim Hussain, a resident of Anaipur in Thalka, expressed gratitude to the district administration and the BRO for their efforts. "I am very thankful to my district DC, who has helped the BRO in the construction of the Jammu-Punjab National Highway. BRO is doing a very good job. They listen to people's problems," Hussain told ANI.

He said that the heavy machinery deployed by the BRO could be seen working at the affected locations and praised the teams for resuming clearance work as soon as weather conditions permitted. "When the rain stops, you can see them working. They are doing a very good job," he said.

Another resident, Rajesh Kumar, said that the BRO personnel are working day and night to clear the landslides and restore the highway. "You can see the big machines. BRO is working day and night. The drivers are also working day and night," he said.

Kumar said that several landslides had occurred in the region and that some houses had also been damaged due to the heavy rainfall and resulting flash floods. He expressed hope that the remaining clearance work would be completed within the next few days and that normal traffic movement would continue. "Many landslides have happened. Houses have been damaged. In two to four days, the landslides will be over. I am thankful to BRO. They are working day and night," Kumar said.

Ensuring Continued Connectivity

The BRO has continued to deploy heavy equipment at the landslide sites to remove accumulated debris and boulders and ensure that the highway remains operational.

The restoration of NH-144 is considered important for maintaining connectivity between Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, particularly after the disruption caused by heavy rainfall and flash floods. (ANI)