BJP leader Vikas Puttur threatened to approach the Karnataka High Court if police fail to act on his complaint against Sonia Gandhi for allegedly interrupting the national song Vande Mataram during a Congress event in the national capital.

BJP leader Vikas Puttur on Sunday said that if the Karnataka Congress government and police fail to take action on his complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi following a controversy during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram, he would approach the Karnataka High Court.

Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi

Puttur said he had lodged an official complaint at the Urwa Police Station seeking penal action and registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing reporters, Puttur said, "If the State Congress government and the police fails, I would be filing a Private Complaint Register (PCR) at Karnataka High Court and I have full faith in the judicial system."

"The whole of India has witnessed yesterday about the actions of the Congress Party. The Congress Party has been a chronic opposer of Vande Mataram," he said.

He alleged that Sonia Gandhi interrupted the flag-hoisting ceremony while Vande Mataram was being played at the Congress event in national capital.

"Yesterday, during the flag-hoisting ceremony which was being conducted in the national office of the Congress Party, during which Vande Mataram was played, Sonia Gandhi interrupted the event and we have seen, the nation has seen that she was obstructing and instructing her party cadres to stop the Vande Mataram," Puttur alleged.

He added, "This attracts penal action. The new Vande Mataram is today equivalent to our national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Whoever insults, irrespective of their position, irrespective of their power, whatever it may be, this attracts penal action."

"Hence, I have placed an official complaint with the Urwa police station to take penal action against Sonia Gandhi, to file an FIR against her," he said.

Congress Responds to Allegations

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)