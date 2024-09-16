Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangalore Rajdhani to Sealdah Rajdhani-Top 5 Highest-Earning Trains in India

    The Indian Railways, a lifeline for millions, is not just a transportation system but a significant contributor to the nation's economy. This article explores the top 5 highest revenue-generating trains in India, highlighting their contribution to the Indian Railways' massive earnings.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:51 PM IST

    Indian Railways... a public transport system that takes millions of passengers to their destinations every day. Thus, the Indian Railways, which has a history of over a century, has become very close to the people. For many, traveling by train is not just a journey... it's an emotion. Indian Railways, which is a part of the lives of Indians, is also playing a key role in the country's economy. Indian Railways undertakes freight transport along with passenger transport.
     

    Compared to other modes of transport, train travel is not only convenient and safe but also cheap. That is why poor and middle-class people resort to trains to go anywhere... This is how they have become a means of transportation for the common man. It does not know gender, religion, regional differences... the job of the train is to take those who take refuge in it to their destinations. That is why the reputation of Railways has not diminished even after hundreds of years. 

    But it is a mistake to think that this railway, which is accessible to the poor, is also poor. Our Indian Railways is very rich. One can understand how rich the railways are by allocating a whopping Rs 2,62,200 crore in the financial year 2024-25. 

    There are also trains in our railway that earn hundreds of crores. Thus, Indian Railways is earning huge revenue through some trains. Let's know about such top 5 trains. 

    1. Bangalore Rajdhani Express : 

    Train running between Karnataka capital Bangalore and national capital New Delhi. This train travels a distance of 2,367 km. This train connecting the North and South regions is always crowded with thousands of people... This makes it very crowded. More people traveling means more income. 

    In the year 2022-23, 5,09,510 people traveled in Train No. 22692 Bangalore Rajdhani Express. This resulted in an income of over Rs.176 crores. The interesting thing is that this train journey passes through the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  

    2. Sealdah Rajdhani Express : 

    Train No. 12314 Sealdah Express runs between the national capital, New Delhi, and the West Bengal capital, Kolkata. It is also one of the busiest trains in the country. 5,09,164 people traveled on this train in the year 2022-23, generating an income of over Rs.128 crores.  

    3. Dibrugarh Express : 

    This is the train that runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to New Delhi. This train carried more than four lakh passengers to their destinations last year. This resulted in an income of over Rs.126 crores. 
     

    4. Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express : 

    This is the train that runs from Mumbai Central, the capital of Maharashtra, to New Delhi. Being a train that travels between the most populous cities in the country, the maximum number of people travel on it. Last year, 4,85,794 people traveled in this way, generating an income of Rs.122 crores. 

    5. Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express : 

    Several trains run from Dibrugarh in Assam to New Delhi. Almost all the trains running on this route are crowded. So the income is also coming at the same level.  

    4,20,215 people traveled in Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express last year. This resulted in an income of over Rs.116 crores to the Railways. 

