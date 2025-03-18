Aurangazeb row: What Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress leaders said about Nagpur violence

Read Full Gallery

Violence erupted in Nagpur over demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to arson, vandalism, and injuries, while right-wing groups staged protests.

Violence erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur over demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, resulting in arson, vandalism, and injuries to police personnel. The unrest was reportedly sparked by rumours of an effigy and a religious 'chadar' being burned. Police have detained over 50 people in connection with the violence which erupted in the city on March 17 night, and is in the process of identifying any other people involved through CCTV footage and social media posts. The situation in the area is peaceful now, city's Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal added. Also read: Aurangzeb row: How protests over Mughal emperor's tomb spiraled into full-blown violent clash, chaos in Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur "looks like a well-planned attack". He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state. "In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt...It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

"Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU," Fadnavis said, adding, "11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter." "We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots - some specified houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked by an Axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attack on police will not be tolerated," he added.

Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people's anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The Chhava movie has ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," the Maharashtra CM said. "Complaint of Muslim delegation was received by police, and it was taking action," he added.

Calling the Nagpur violence "unfortunate," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy." "The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Eknath Shinde told reporters. He further said that people should not try and incite violence between two communities. "Who is Aurangzeb? Is he a saint? Has he done any good work? One should read the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and watch Chhava movies. They tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days. Aurangzeb was a traitor. Aurangzeb's grave is a blot on Maharashtra. The protestors are protesting for the pride of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he added.

Following tensions in Nagpur over the demand by Vishva Hindu Parishad to remove Aurangzeb's grave, Bharatiya Janata party MP Anil Bonde said on Tuesday that the clashes erupted due to people who are "into organised crime" being instigated to start violence, and calling it an effort to "defame" Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Those who are into organised crime, get instigated to start violence, that is what has happened in Nagpur. Such things are being done to defame the govt of Devendra Fadnavis," Bonde told ANI. He further criticised Opposition MVA parties for their statements, alleging that NCP (SCP)'s Jitendra Awhad had also praised Aurangzeb. "Protest was held demanding removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Now, in Maharashtra, leaders of Congress and NCP(SP) give statements like Jitendra Awhad said that if there were no Aurangzeb, there wouldn't have been Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj either," alleged the BJP MP.

Condemning the violence which broke out in Nagpur, Maharashtra over demands of removing Aurangzeb's grave, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan alleged that certain members of Bharatiya Janata Party "keep spreading hatred." Pathan also alleged that the party is trying to divert attention from real issues by taking up the issue of "40-year-old Aurangzeb." Demanding a probe into the violence, Pathan said in a self-made video, "We condemn every act of violence. It should not happen and people should follow law and order, Maharashtra govt should probe why such violence happened." Pathan continued, "There are certain people in BJP, who keep spreading hatred. We kept saying there should be action against such people."

Even as Nagpur returned to normalcy following overnight violence over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar on Tuesday supported the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave located in Kuldabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state. "I want to say it very clearly that Aurangzeb's grave should not be there. It should be removed," Khotkar told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande on Tuesday morning condemned the violence that unfolded in Nagpur and demanded action against those spreading rumours. Suggesting that those spreading rumours must be jailed, she said that the violence seemed pre-planned given the way it erupted on such a large scale. "We condemn the Nagpur violence. Those who spread rumours should be put behind bars and punished. Such a thing will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. The way stones were pelted, and violence erupted on a large scale, it could not have happened without pre-planning," Kayande told ANI. When asked about the law and order situation being "disturbed" in the state, the Shiv Sena MLA said that this issue must be resolved logically, and this type of violence must end. "This matter must come to a logical end. Because aarop aur pratyarop (accusations and counter accusations)...and this type of violence must be stopped. The state government should give a statement in both houses of the Assembly," Kayande added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the violence which erupted in Nagpur earlier on Monday, saying that there is "no reason" for such an incident to happen in a city where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is headquartered and is also the constituency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "There is no reason for violence to occur in Nagpur. It is where RSS is headquartered. It is also Devendra ji's constituency. Who can have the courage to spread violence there?" Raut said during a press conference in Mumbai. He further alleged that there is a pattern emerging to "scare Hindus" and make people of the same community attack each other. "This is a new pattern to scare Hindus, make their own people attack them, and then incite and involve them in riots. The things which are happening regarding Aurangzeb, it is for planting fear into the minds of people, they are trying to finish Maharashtra and the country," the Shiv Sena UBT leader added. Sanjay Raut challenged the Chief Minister to register cases under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). "If Devendra Fadnavis has the guts then put MCOCA on the people responsible. You talk about Aurangzeb's grave, why talk about removing it? What is the reason. When we did karseva (voluntary service) for Babri (Masjid) then Congress government was there, but now your government is there so what is the reason?" Raut further said that the people should instead go directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and get an official order for the demolition of Aurangzeb's grave.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that those guilty of the violence that broke out in Nagpur last night should not go unpunished. "Peace should prevail in Nagpur and guilty should be punished... How did the BJP give permission to its allied agencies to protest in such situations?... To divert people's attention from thier inabilities, they are fueling this," Pramod Tiwari told ANI. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav lashed out at BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) over the Nagpur Violence and said that whatever they wanted has happened. "What BJP wants is happening", Ram Gopal Yadav said.

