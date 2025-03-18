user
Mar 18, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: World awaits NASA astronauts' return after 9 months

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth after a nine-month extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS). They will be joined by astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. This return is part of a NASA contingency plan developed with technical support from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

10:20 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: What happens after NASA astronauts return to Earth?

The crew will undergo NASA's 45-day post-mission rehabilitation program is designed to help astronauts recover from the physical effects of spaceflight.

10:14 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Revisit undocking moment

NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening.

10:12 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Prayers held at Gujarat's Dola Mata temple

Prayers are being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth. Williams, along with other astronauts, has begun her journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS).

10:10 PM IST

Sunita Williams return | Teamwork makes dream work - The International Space Station story

As Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 9 months, let's take a look at the importance of International Space Station (ISS).

9:50 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: NASA astronaut's shocking health transformation

9:48 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Why were NASA astronauts stuck for 9 months?

9:45 PM IST

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who on Tuesday began her return journey to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after being stranded there for more than nine months.

9:43 PM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: What transpired on March 18 morning

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent 286 days on the International Space Station, where they conducted over 4500 orbits and travelled more than 121 million statute miles.

Read Full Story

Read Full Story

