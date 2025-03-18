Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: World awaits NASA astronauts' return after 9 months

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: What happens after NASA astronauts return to Earth?
The crew will undergo NASA's 45-day post-mission rehabilitation program is designed to help astronauts recover from the physical effects of spaceflight.
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Revisit undocking moment
NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening.
They're on their way! #Crew9 undocked from the @Space_Station at 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begins on X, YouTube, and NASA+ at 4:45pm ET (2145 UTC) this evening. pic.twitter.com/W3jcoEdjDG— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Prayers held at Gujarat's Dola Mata temple
Prayers are being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth. Williams, along with other astronauts, has begun her journey back after spending more than nine months on the International Space Station (ISS).
#WATCH | Mehsana, Gujarat: Prayers are being offered at the Dola Mata Temple in Jhulasan, the native village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, for her safe return to Earth.— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with other astronauts begin their homecoming to Earth after being… pic.twitter.com/xhf1QBwMu8
Sunita Williams return | Teamwork makes dream work - The International Space Station story
As Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 9 months, let's take a look at the importance of International Space Station (ISS).
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: NASA astronaut's shocking health transformation
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Why were NASA astronauts stuck for 9 months?
PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who on Tuesday began her return journey to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after being stranded there for more than nine months.
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: What transpired on March 18 morning
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore spent 286 days on the International Space Station, where they conducted over 4500 orbits and travelled more than 121 million statute miles.
READ what transpired earlier today.