user
user

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours

Frontier said that for all nonstop travel bookings starting Tuesday through Aug. 18, customers can receive the Economy Bundle for free, including a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, and free flight changes.

Frontier Stock Falls After Airline Announces Bundle Of Perks Including Free Checked Bags: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) fell over 3% on Tuesday morning after the airline announced a bundle of perks, including free checked bags in what is seen as an apparent swipe at Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Recently, Southwest announced for the first time that it would charge passengers to check their bags.

The airline said it will continue to offer two free checked bags to its Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and customers traveling on Business Select fares and one free checked bag to A-List Members and other select customers.

Southwest also stated it will credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers. However, passengers not qualifying for these free bag options will be charged for their first and second checked bags.

Meanwhile, Frontier said that for all non-stop travel bookings starting Tuesday through Aug. 18, customers can receive the Economy Bundle for free, including a free carry-on bag, seat selection, and flight changes.

“Plus, we’re throwing in a free checked bag for flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18 (with promo code FREEBAG)! Fares start as low as $39 each way. To take advantage of this offer, bookings must be completed by March 24,” the airline announced.

“Some airlines have changed. They’ve raised fees, taken away perks, and made travel feel like a one-sided relationship. If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it’s time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound - offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal,” Frontier added in what appears to be a swipe at Southwest’s recent announcement.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle highlighted the possibility of the airline making these perks permanent. “Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce your old airline’ deal. If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment inched lower into the ‘neutral’ territory (48/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

ULCC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:13 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ULCC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:13 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank downgraded Frontier stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $8, down from $12.

According to TheFly, the downgrade reflects the current uncertainty in the U.S. macroeconomic outlook. The brokerage believes the economy will have a disproportionately larger impact on low-fare carriers like Frontier.

Frontier shares have lost nearly 18% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote

Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Coinbase Stock Falls Pre-Market Despite Bernstein’s Bullish Call Driven By Trump’s Crypto Push – Retail’s Unconvinced

Nio Stock Rallies On Partnership With CATL To Develop Battery Swap Network: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Nio Stock Rallies On Partnership With CATL To Develop Battery Swap Network: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Apple Analyst Lifts Stock Price Target On Expectations Of Less Volatile, Consistent Growth: Retail Optimism Grows

Apple Analyst Lifts Stock Price Target On Expectations Of Less Volatile, Consistent Growth: Retail Optimism Grows

Recent Stories

sunita williams return teamwork makes dream work the international space station story snt

Sunita Williams return | Teamwork makes dream work - The International Space Station story

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

IPL 2025: Heartwarming moment! MS Dhoni feeds a dog during Chennai Super Kings practice session (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Heartwarming moment! MS Dhoni feeds a dog during Chennai Super Kings' practice session (WATCH)

sunita williams earth return live updates butch wilmore nick hague Aleksandr Gorbunov nasa iss spacex dragon elon musk snt

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: World awaits NASA astronauts' return after 9 months

Nagpur unrest in pictures: Shops vandalized, vehicles torched amid violent clashes; See PHOTOS ddr

Nagpur unrest in pictures: Shops vandalized, vehicles torched amid violent clashes; See PHOTOS

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon