IPL 2025: Heartwarming moment! MS Dhoni feeds a dog during Chennai Super Kings' practice session (WATCH)

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's love for animals was on display as he was spotted feeding a dog on the sidelines of the team’s practice session in Chennai on Monday, March 17.

MS Dhoni returned to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 after attending Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding in Mussorrie last week. The 43-year-old has been grinding hard in the nets as he gears up for the 18th season of his IPL career, which is likely to appear in the tournament before bidding adieu to professional career. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter remains among a few players who have been part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, MS Dhoni caught the attention of the fans with a heartwarming gesture. In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on its Instagram handle, Dhoni was seen feeding biscuits to a stay dog during the team’s practice session at the Super Kings Academy in Vellore. He was attempting to shake hands with the dog, but the shy canine hesitated.

WATCH: MS Dhoni feeding a stray dog

MS Dhoni has always been fond of dogs, which is very much evident from the glimpses of his pets at his Ranchi home. He has adopted several pet dogs over the years and takes great care of them. Dhoni has often spent quality time playing with the dogs whenever he is at home, training them and having playful moments.

Back in 2019, MS Dhoni stated how his dogs treated him the same way even after losing or winning the series.

“I have three dogs at home. Even after losing a series or winning a series, they treat me the same way.” the former Team India captain said.

Will MS Dhoni have a fairytale ending to his career?

Since MS Dhoni is likely playing his last IPL of his career after he was retained for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings will look to give a fitting farewell to their stalwart by winning the sixth IPL title.

MS Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper in the history of the IPL, having won five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Dhoni is one of the most decorated IPL captains, 133 wins in 226 matches since 2008. The 43-year-old stepped down from captaincy duties ahead of IPL 2023, but returned to helm after Ravindra Jadeja renounced leadership role after CSK’s disastrous first half of the campaign.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, Dhoni again stepped down from captaincy duties and passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led CSK in the entire season. Under Gaikwad’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed their knockout spot based on the Net Run Rate (NRR).

MS Dhoni is currently the second leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, amassing 5118 runs, including 22 fifties, at an average of 39.06 in 158 matches. In the last IPL season, the former Chennai Super Kings played all the matches despite knee injury and amassed 161 runs at an average of 53.67 in 14 matches.

