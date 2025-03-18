user
Corning Stock Climbs After Raising Q1 Sales Outlook Amid Gen-AI, Solar Growth – Retail Sentiment Surges

The company also updated its Springboard plan, targeting more than $4 billion in annualized sales, up from a target of $3 billion and a 20% operating margin by the end of 2026.

Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Corning Inc. (GLW) climbed more than 1.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the optical communications company raised its first-quarter guidance at an investor event.

Corning expects first-quarter (Q1) sales to exceed $3.6 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) reaching the higher end of its $0.48 to $0.52 forecast. 

The company attributed the outlook upgrade to accelerating demand for its AI-focused fiber solutions and expansion into the renewable energy sector.

Corning’s Generation AI (Gen AI) fiber and cable system, introduced last year, is designed to interconnect AI data centers by enabling up to four times the fiber capacity within existing conduits. 

The company said its Carrier business has fully commercialized these products, with production tripling each month in the first quarter as three major customers integrate the technology. 

Given the strong demand, Corning has revised its Enterprise 2023-2027 sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast upward to 30% from 25%.

The company is also pushing into renewable energy with its Solar Market-Access Platform, which is projected to generate approximately $1 billion in revenue in 2024 and expand to $2.5 billion by 2028. 

Corning expects this initiative to contribute positively to sales, profits, and cash flow in the second half of the year.

Corning updated its Springboard plan – a strategic initiative by the company to boost its sales and profitability – as well, targeting more than $4 billion in annualized sales and a 20% operating margin by the end of 2026. This marks an increase from its previous goal of exceeding $3 billion in annualized sales.

Last month, Corning reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.57 per share, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of $0.56. However, revenue came in at $3.5 billion, falling short of the expected $3.75 billion.

Screenshot 2025-03-18 110646.png Corning retail sentiment and message volume on March 18 as of 11:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Corning jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while retail chatter surged. 

One investor said they're buying Corning shares and selling $40 call options, seeing it as a win-win – either profiting if the stock rises or keeping the premium if the recent rebound fades.

Corning’s stock has been rising for five consecutive sessions. While the stock has traded flat in 2025, it remains up over 45% over the past year.

