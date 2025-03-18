Aurangzeb row: How protests over Mughal emperor's tomb spiraled into full-blown violent clash, chaos in Nagpur

Read Full Article

Chaos engulfed Nagpur’s Mahal area on Monday, a mere 2 km from the fortified Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, as protests over Aurangzeb’s tomb escalated into a full-blown riot. What began as a demonstration demanding the removal of the Mughal ruler’s tomb spiraled into stone-pelting, arson, and fierce clashes with police, leaving a trail of destruction and injured personnel in its wake.

The unrest, which erupted on Monday night, saw at least 10 anti-riot commandos, two senior IPS officers, and two firemen suffering serious injuries. A police constable is currently battling for his life in a government-run hospital. The rampaging mobs torched two earthmovers and set ablaze around 40 vehicles, while police vans bore the brunt of the fury, left battered and vandalized.

In response, authorities launched a massive crackdown, arresting at least 50 rioters as combing operations intensified. The escalating violence prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report on the situation, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city just two weeks away.

How rumours of holy book desecration fuelled Nagpur violence

According to sources, the violence was ignited by unverified reports that right-wing activists had set fire to effigies of Aurangzeb and a religious ‘chadar’ near Shivaji Putla Square at Mahal Gate. As the rumors spread like wildfire, enraged groups from another community gathered in large numbers, demanding immediate action against the alleged perpetrators.

The protests quickly spiraled out of control, with agitators resorting to stone-pelting and damaging public and private property. Riot Control Police confronted the swelling crowds at Chitnis Park Chowk, but the situation turned volatile as the protesters retaliated, unleashing a barrage of stones and further escalating tensions.

In the ensuing mayhem, Deputy Commissioners of Police Archit Chandak (Traffic) and Niketan Kadam (Zone 5) sustained injuries while attempting to pacify the violent mobs. Even fire department personnel, struggling to extinguish blazing vehicles, found themselves caught in the crossfire.

Devendra Fadnavis appeal for restrained

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari issued urgent appeals for restraint as violence escalated. “Nagpur has always been a peaceful city where people coexist in harmony. I urge citizens not to believe in rumors and cooperate with law enforcement,” Fadnavis said, emphasizing that he was closely monitoring the situation.

Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, who visited the epicenter of the riots, vowed that those responsible would face the full force of the law. “Nobody will be spared,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Central Nagpur MLA Pravin Datke alleged that "outsiders" had been deliberately brought in to incite violence. “While the government has urged for peace, we have instructed police to identify and take strict action against those responsible for the unrest,” Datke asserted.

