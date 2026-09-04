The flood situation in Odisha's Balasore has improved as the Subarnarekha River's water level receded below the danger mark. Relief and medical operations continue in the affected areas, with the administration providing food, water, and aid.

The flood situation in Balasore's Jaleswar town has improved as the water level in the Subarnarekha River receded below the danger mark, even as relief and medical operations continued across affected areas, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Balasore District Magistrate Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said the river had peaked at Jaleswar on Thursday, but the water level has since fallen below the danger mark. "Following the peak in the Subarnarekha River at Jaleswar yesterday, the water level has now dropped below the danger mark," the DM said.

Relief Operations Underway

He said around 40 Gram Panchayats have been affected by the flooding and the district administration is carrying out relief operations in accordance with the Special Relief Commissioner's Standard Operating Procedure. "Food is being provided to everyone. Polythene sheets are being distributed, and the administration is also supplying drinking water and medical facilities," Vikas said.

According to the administration, around 100,000 water bottles and 400 metric tonnes of dry food have been distributed, while cooked food is being served at 75 locations.

The DM said the receding water levels indicated that the situation was improving and the administration did not expect the river to rise again. However, he added that any adverse development would be communicated to the public.

Emergency Response Teams Deployed

On emergency preparedness, Vikas said four ODRAF teams, four NDRF teams and 12 fire service teams have been deployed in the affected areas, along with local teams and boats for rescue and relief operations.

Medical Assistance

Three medical teams have also been deployed and are visiting different locations to provide assistance and take preventive measures against waterborne diseases, he said.

"The water is currently receding, so we do not expect it to rise again; however, should we receive any information to the contrary, we will disseminate it through you," the DM said.

Weather Outlook

According to IMD, Odisha is expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall from September 3 to 9, with isolated heavy rainfall likely on September 9. (ANI)