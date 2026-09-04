A 50-metre stretch of railway track on the Katakhal-Bairabi line, connecting Assam and Mizoram, was damaged by soil erosion due to heavy rain. Northeast Frontier Railway suspended services and arranged buses for around 900 stranded passengers.

A patch of around 50 metres of the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal - Bairabi line has been affected by erosion of the soil near the railway track due to heavy rainfall on Thursday evening. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the track has been suspended for the time being and train services on the affected section have been temporarily suspended.

Train Services Disrupted and Rescheduled

"Necessary men and materials have been dispatched to the site to commence repair works immediately. As a result, Train No. 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express of 03.09.2026 has been short-terminated at Bairabi and is being returned to Sairang. Road transportation arrangements have been mobilised to facilitate the onward journey of approximately 900 stranded passengers bound for Aizawl from Sairang. A total of 16 buses have been deployed at Sairang to transport the passengers to their destinations," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

He further said that, similarly, Train No. 55667 Silchar-Bairabi Passenger of 03.09.2026 has been short-terminated at Jamira and will originate from Jamira tomorrow for its return journey. Alternative road vehicles have been arranged to facilitate the onward movement of affected passengers towards Bairabi, he said.

Further, train No. 15609 Guwahati – Sairang of 03.09.2026 has been short-terminated at Hailakandi and will remain cancelled between Hailakandi and Sairang; Train No. 55668 Bairabi – Silchar, train No. 13126 Sairang – Kolkata & train No. 55669 Silchar – Sairang, commencing journey on 04.09.2026 will remain cancelled.

Passenger Support and Information

"Northeast Frontier Railway has also made arrangements for the comfort and assistance of stranded passengers. Light refreshments and drinking water are being provided at Jamira, Bairabi and Sairang stations. Dedicated helpdesks have been operationalised at Guwahati, Lumding, Naharlagun, Badarpur and Sairang to provide passengers with real-time information, ticketing assistance and other necessary support. Passenger Helpline numbers have also been issued at Badarpur- 03843-268424, 269548, 269546, 269547 & at Lumding- 03674-263858, 265958, 263831 for assistance and enquiries," CPRO said.

Northeast Frontier Railway is closely monitoring the situation and railway personnel are working continuously to clear the affected site and restore normal train services at the earliest. (ANI)