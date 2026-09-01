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Heavy Rains

Don't expect heavy rains in September either. The IMD predicts that rainfall across the country will likely be less than 91% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The normal average for September, based on data from 1971-2020, is 167.9 mm. But officials say getting that much rain looks tough this time. Only some parts of Northwest, Northeast, and East-Central India might see normal showers.