Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Nobel laureate Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. He praised her lifelong dedication to compassion and service, highlighting her legacy as a Bharat Ratna recipient who inspired with kindness.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid tribute to Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna recipient Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary, remembering her lifelong dedication to compassion, service, and humanity.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge recalled her enduring contributions and quoted her words on kindness. ""Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless." ~ Mother Teresa. Remembering Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary, whose life embodied compassion, service and an unwavering commitment to humanity. A Bharat Ratna and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, her enduring legacy reminds us of the extraordinary difference that kindness, dignity and care for others can make," Kharge wrote.

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” ~ Mother Teresa Remembering Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary, whose life embodied compassion, service and an unwavering commitment to humanity. A Bharat Ratna and Nobel Peace Prize… pic.twitter.com/ZCmssbLsQZ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 26, 2026

A Life of Service and Compassion

Born in a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje in 1910, Teresa left her home at 18 and later joined the 'Sisters of Loreto' located in Ireland's Rathfarnham.

Mother Teresa, whose actual name was Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, moved to India in the late 1920s and taught history and geography for 15 long years at Calcutta's St Mary's High School.

In 1948, Teresa decided to leave the church and adopted a lifestyle in slums to aid the poor and the needy in Kolkata. In 1950, she laid the foundation stone of the Roman Catholic religious congregation, which is now popularly known as the Missionaries of Charity.

Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, but she refused to accept it and urged the jury to contribute the prize money of USD 192,000 to help the poor people of India.

In September 2017, Mother Teresa was declared Patron Saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta by the Vatican Pope for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged and poor in Kolkata.

Teresa, who died in 1997 at the age of 87, was granted a state funeral by the central government in recognition of her services to the poor across the country. (ANI)