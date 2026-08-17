As the protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand continues, Congress has called for 'positive dialogue' while the BJP attacks the JMM govt and backs the protesters. A new round of talks between the govt and students is scheduled.

Amid the ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur has called for a "positive dialogue", while the BJP has attacked the JMM-led government and backed the protesters' demands. The state government and student representatives are scheduled to hold another round of talks, while protesters have warned of a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence on August 20.

Congress Calls for Dialogue

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said the Chief Minister had assured students on Independence Day that an inquiry would be conducted and their issues addressed. Thakur told ANI, "While addressing students on Independence Day, the Chief Minister stated that an inquiry, of whatever nature required, would be conducted and that all their issues would be resolved. When discussing comprehensive systemic reforms, continuous dialogue is essential. The Chief Minister has issued directives to this effect, and we believe that the Group of Ministers will engage in constructive discussions tomorrow. We anticipate a positive approach from the students as well, and we will move towards resolving the issues."

Calling for a mutual understanding between the protesters and the state government, Thakur assured the aspirants of resolving their issues. "Both sides must understand each other's perspectives to reach a conclusion. We urge protestors to consider the futures of the thousands of students involved and, while preparing for a long struggle, to prioritise their health and engage in positive dialogue. The government is serious about this matter, and your issues will certainly be resolved," he said.

BJP Backs Protesters, Slams Government

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey backed the protesting students, alleging irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted over the past several years. He lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and called the state government "petty", saying that the people will "overthrow" those in power. "The kids are on the streets, and their demands are justified too. Over the past 7 years, for JPSC, JSSC, or CGL--whichever exams have been held--it's now coming to light that there's corruption in all of them; bribes were taken in all of them. The children from poor families who toil day and night can't secure jobs... There is one person, P Chidambaram, who says he is a 'dimagi Naxal', and the other is Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't have a brain... All these people together are perpetrating this injustice against Jharkhand's students, and the people of Jharkhand are watching it; Jharkhand isn't relying on anyone's mercy. If we didn't fear the British, why would we fear this petty little government? Our people will fight, and they'll uproot and overthrow those in power", Dubey said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo criticised the state government over the delay in holding talks and said the students' demands included a CBI inquiry, cancellation of exams conducted by TDPL and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examinations. "This round of talks should have happened earlier. We don't know why the Chief Minister is delaying so much. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had the students beaten up earlier at Rahul Gandhi's behest. After that, cases of attempted murder were filed against the students. Why does it come to such a pass at all? The students' demand was a simple one: conduct a CBI inquiry, cancel all exams conducted by TDPL, and cancel the SSC-CGL exams that have been held... After Aurangzeb, Jharkhand will be known for the same barbarity. We hope the government accepts all the demands", he said.

Protesters Await Leader's Guidance

Meanwhile, protester Ramavtar Mahato, from the Devendra Nath Mahato camp, said the students would decide their course of action after consulting their leader, who is currently admitted to Sadar Hospital. "If his health is stable, we will have him discharged and bring him here at 11 AM. Once he is here, we will proceed according to the guidelines we decide upon," Mahato said. He added that if the government delegation meets the students at 2 PM, a delegation comprising student representatives and Devendra Nath Mahto would present their demands.

Government Invites Students for Talks

The protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with student leaders announcing a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks. The students said they have agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday.

After meeting the protesting students, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said the administration had invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government. "We came here to meet the students and see if they are doing fine. We come here every day," Kumar told reporters.

"A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting. The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present. The discussion tomorrow at the State Guest House will be with the ministers. We have come to extend this invitation," he added. (ANI)