Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released 'Echoes of a Nationalist Mind,' a compilation of writings by late RSS ideologue R Ramagopalan, in Chennai. He described Ramagopalan as a 'Veerathuravi' who lived for the Dharma of the land.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday released Echoes of a Nationalist Mind, a compilation of the thoughts and writings of late RSS ideologue and Hindu Munnani founder R Ramagopalan, at an event in Chennai.

VP Pays Tribute to 'Veerathuravi' R Ramagopalan

Paying tribute to Ramagopalan, Radhakrishnan described him as a "Veerathuravi" who dedicated his life to the service of Bharat Mata. "Ramagopalan lived not for himself, but for the Dharma of this land. He dedicated his life to the service of Bharat Mata," the Vice President said.

Radhakrishnan said Ramagopalan's thoughts and writings reflected his commitment to his ideals and his contribution to public life. He also underlined the importance of preserving the thoughts and writings of individuals who dedicated their lives to social and national causes.

The book release programme was attended by dignitaries and people associated with Ramagopalan's legacy.

Governor Arlekar on Language; VP's Other Engagements

During his visit to Chennai, the Vice President also paid tributes to former Governor La Ganesan and inaugurated the 'Ala. Ila Trust', established in his memory.

Later, Radhakrishnan was hosted to a banquet by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Governor Arlekar expressed regret over his inability to address the gathering in Tamil. "I am a little bit confused, and probably I am a little bit ashamed also, because I cannot speak in Tamil. I wanted to speak to you in Tamil. Vice President mentioned this morning that today's function will be fully in Tamil, and I am at a loss because of this, and ashamed because I have to speak and communicate with you in a foreign language, not our language," Arlekar said.

The release of Echoes of a Nationalist Mind marked a tribute to Ramagopalan and his writings, bringing together his thoughts and reflections on social and national issues. Ramagopalan, who founded the Hindu Munnani, was remembered at the event for his longstanding association with social and public activities.