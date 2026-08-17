The 6-day, 151-km Kanwar Yatra from Amarkantak to Bhoramdev temple, led by BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra, concluded in Chhattisgarh. Hundreds of devotees, including the Baiga tribe, offered holy Narmada water to Lord Shiva.

The six-day, 151-kilometre Kanwar Yatra from Amarkantak to the ancient Bhoramdev Shiva Temple in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district concluded with devotees offering holy Narmada water to Lord Shiva during the Jal Abhishek ceremony.

Led by Pandariya BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra, the yatra began on August 10 from Amarkantak and saw the participation of hundreds of devotees, with the number of Kanwariyas increasing from around 500 at the start to nearly 700 as the pilgrimage progressed.

The devotees carried Narmada water on foot throughout the journey and offered it at the Bhoramdev temple upon completing the 151-kilometre route. The pilgrimage was marked by devotional chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bol Bam", along with widespread participation from women, young girls and members of the Baiga tribal community.

As the yatra reached its final destination, residents welcomed the Kanwariyas with floral showers, garlands and aarti, creating a festive atmosphere along the route. Several participants dressed as members of the Shiva family, while a group dressed as spirits performed a traditional-style Bhasma dance. A notable feature of the yatra was the participation of 16 members of the Baiga tribal community, including men and women. They travelled on foot from Amarkantak to Bhoramdev.

With the Narmada water reaching the Bhoramdev shrine, the second edition of the Kanwar Yatra came to an end. Vohra said the conclusion of the yatra was not an end but the beginning of further commitments, adding that the journey would continue in the years ahead.

BJP MLA Expresses 'Deep Self-Satisfaction'

BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra on Sunday said she felt a "deep sense of self-satisfaction" after completing the Kanwar Yatra from Amarkantak to Bhoramdev and offering the holy water of the Narmada River to Lord Bholenath.

Speaking to ANI after the completion of the yatra, Bohra said the pledge was fulfilled with the blessings of Goddess Narmada and Lord Shiva. "I feel a deep sense of self-satisfaction today. With the blessings of Narmada and Bholenath, all of us have successfully fulfilled our pledge. I offered the holy water of Narmada to Lord Bholenath on behalf of the entire population of the Pandariya Assembly constituency, Kawardha district and Chhattisgarh. I am overjoyed," Bohra said.

She also highlighted the participation of 16 members of the Baiga tribal community in the pilgrimage. "Today, 16 Baiga tribal brothers and sisters also offered the holy water to Bholenath. They are very happy," the BJP leader said.

Devotees Share Blissful Experience

A Kanwariya, Anju Sharma, praised Bhawna Bohra, saying the journey was filled with challenges, but the devotees overcame them with determination. Anju Sharma told ANI, "It went very well. Didi (BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra) is our source of strength, and we are hers. I pray to God that Didi goes even further and achieves great success in whatever she does. There were immense challenges, but we overcame them to reach here."

A Baiga tribal participant, Chatushnam, described the yatra as a "blissful experience", saying the journey involved walking through forests and mountainous terrain. "We hiked through forests and mountains. It was good. It was a blissful experience," Chatushnam said after completing the pilgrimage. (ANI)