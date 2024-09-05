Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 shocking cases of teacher misconduct in India

    Teachers are considered the mirror and guide of society. A teacher is given more respect and importance than any other relationship and position, but some teachers have shamed this profession. Let's know about 5 such cases...

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    UP teacher murders husband

    In 2021, an incident in Uttar Pradesh brought shame to the teaching profession. Neha Verma, a teacher here, allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband. Allahabad police, while uncovering the murder case, arrested the accused teacher and her lover.

    Teacher kills her student

    The Gauri Khan case was in a lot of discussion in Punjab in the year 2023. Gauri Khan, a teacher at a private school, killed her student. The body was found near the school itself. In this incident of Ludhiana, the reason for the murder was said to be the personal reason of the teacher with the student and her family.

    School teacher rapes student in Rajasthan

    A teacher in a government school in Dholpur, Rajasthan, tarnished the profession by raping his student. Sunil Meena, the accused government teacher in this incident that took place in the year 2022, raped his 14-year-old student in the class itself. After reaching home, the girl narrated the whole incident to her family members. The family informed the police. The teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act.

    Tuition teacher rapes his student in Uttarakhand

    In the year 2019, a 16-year-old girl used to take tuition from a school teacher Rajendra Singh in Uttarakhand. The student used to go to Rajendra's house in Almora to take tuition from him. The 40-year-old teacher raped the student and threatened her to keep quiet. The girl reached home and narrated the whole story to the family members. The police arrested him under POCSO.

    Tuition teacher kills student in Howrah

    A tuition teacher named Kalyan Banerjee had killed a student in Howrah, West Bengal in the year 2019. The student used to take tuition at his house. The reason for this murder was a rift in the relationship between the two.

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days dmn

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan triggered by victim bloodstains on Pavithra Gowda's slippers vkp

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over 'Bigil' script plagiarism case dmn

    Kerala: Youth Congress' protest demanding CM's resignation turns violent; Police resort to lathi charge, water canons anr

    Joker Folie a Deux: Lady Gaga starrer film gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival ATG

    Worlds Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen: Messi Ranks First, Virat Kohli Makes The List anr

    Weather alert: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal area expected to bring rain to Kerala in next 7 days dmn

    10 Wolf Facts: Fearsome Predator, Howling Abilities, and More anr

    Jr. NTR-Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna: Hottest Bollywood duos to look out for in 2024 RTM

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

