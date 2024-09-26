Know these 3 Special Facilities for Senior Citizens on Indian Railways

Many people may not be aware of the many facilities available to senior citizens while traveling by train. Let's learn about 3 of the best facilities that senior citizens can easily get while traveling by train.

Indian Railways provides a variety of facilities to its passengers. Different facilities are available for each class of passengers. Apart from this, special concessions are also provided to senior citizens.

Men aged 60 or above and women aged 58 or above can avail the special facilities of Railways for senior citizens. But, many people are not aware of the many facilities available to senior citizens while traveling by train. Let's learn about some of the most important facilities in this collection.

**Lower Berth Reservation for Senior Citizens:** Except for a few trains of Indian Railways, most of them have two types of coaches, reserved and unreserved. At the same time, there are three types of berths, lower, middle and upper. Keeping in mind the convenience of elderly passengers during reservation, Railways gives them priority in allotting lower berths. Female passengers who have attained the age of 45 years are also given priority in getting lower berths. Lower berth will be allotted automatically at the time of booking.

**When Lower Berth is not available:** This facility is there to ensure that senior citizens get seats. If senior citizens do not get a lower berth at the time of reservation, they can meet the TTE during the journey and ask for a vacant lower berth. As per railway rules, if the lower berth is vacant after the train departs, senior citizens with middle or upper berths can request the TTE to allow it to them. After completing some procedures, the TTE will allot them the lower berth.

**Senior Citizen Seats in Sleeper and AC Coaches:** Certain berths are reserved for senior citizens in all trains of Indian Railways having reserved coaches. As per the rules, six lower berths are reserved for all sleeper coaches. At the same time, 3 lower berths are reserved for senior citizens in 3-tier AC and 2-tier AC coaches. As per the requirement, women above 45 years of age and pregnant women can also get these seats. A higher number of berths are reserved for senior citizens in trains with fully AC coaches like Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express as compared to regular express trains.

**Priority to Senior Citizens in Local Trains:** Local trains running in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata are very popular. Central and Western Railways operate local trains in Mumbai. Certain seats are reserved for senior citizens in the local trains of both these zones. In most of the trains, seats are reserved for senior citizens in the coaches are reserved for women. Apart from this, wheelchairs and porters are provided to senior citizens at major railway stations in the country. But the porter has to be paid.

