Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know these 3 Special Facilities for Senior Citizens on Indian Railways

    Many people may not be aware of the many facilities available to senior citizens while traveling by train. Let's learn about 3 of the best facilities that senior citizens can easily get while traveling by train.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Lower Berth Reservation

    Indian Railways provides a variety of facilities to its passengers. Different facilities are available for each class of passengers. Apart from this, special concessions are also provided to senior citizens.

    article_image2

    Indian Railways

    Men aged 60 or above and women aged 58 or above can avail the special facilities of Railways for senior citizens. But, many people are not aware of the many facilities available to senior citizens while traveling by train. Let's learn about some of the most important facilities in this collection.

    article_image3

    Lower Berth Allocation

    **Lower Berth Reservation for Senior Citizens:**

    Except for a few trains of Indian Railways, most of them have two types of coaches, reserved and unreserved. At the same time, there are three types of berths, lower, middle and upper. Keeping in mind the convenience of elderly passengers during reservation, Railways gives them priority in allotting lower berths. Female passengers who have attained the age of 45 years are also given priority in getting lower berths. Lower berth will be allotted automatically at the time of booking.

    article_image4

    Empty Lower Berth

    **When Lower Berth is not available:**

    This facility is there to ensure that senior citizens get seats. If senior citizens do not get a lower berth at the time of reservation, they can meet the TTE during the journey and ask for a vacant lower berth. As per railway rules, if the lower berth is vacant after the train departs, senior citizens with middle or upper berths can request the TTE to allow it to them. After completing some procedures, the TTE will allot them the lower berth.

    article_image5

    Sleeper and AC Coaches

    **Senior Citizen Seats in Sleeper and AC Coaches:**

    Certain berths are reserved for senior citizens in all trains of Indian Railways having reserved coaches. As per the rules, six lower berths are reserved for all sleeper coaches. At the same time, 3 lower berths are reserved for senior citizens in 3-tier AC and 2-tier AC coaches. As per the requirement, women above 45 years of age and pregnant women can also get these seats. A higher number of berths are reserved for senior citizens in trains with fully AC coaches like Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express as compared to regular express trains.

    article_image6

    Local Trains

    **Priority to Senior Citizens in Local Trains:**

    Local trains running in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata are very popular. Central and Western Railways operate local trains in Mumbai. Certain seats are reserved for senior citizens in the local trains of both these zones. In most of the trains, seats are reserved for senior citizens in the coaches are reserved for women. Apart from this, wheelchairs and porters are provided to senior citizens at major railway stations in the country. But the porter has to be paid.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Indian Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut granted bail after 15-day jail term in defamation case AJR

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut granted bail after 15-day jail term in defamation case

    'Ministers work with terrorists, fund them': Ex-militant from Kashmir drops bombshell (WATCH) shk

    'Ministers work with terrorists, fund them': Ex-militant from Kashmir drops bombshell (WATCH)

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28 anr

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM supporters vkp

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

    Recent Stories

    Dubai man gifts wife private island worth Rs 418 Crore so she could wear bikini RBA

    Dubai man gifts wife private island worth Rs 418 Crore so she could wear bikini

    Exclusive Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Indian Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

    football Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years scr

    Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years

    Reasons for Dogs barking at night vkp

    Why do Dogs bark at night?

    Top foods to boost your hemoglobin levels naturally RTM

    Top foods to boost your hemoglobin levels naturally

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon