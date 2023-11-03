10 ailments to watch out for amid Delhi's severe air quality

The air quality has deteriorated to the point where comparisons to a 'gas chamber' have been made. The city has experienced over five consecutive days of 'very poor' air quality, raising concerns about various health issues due to prolonged exposure to pollutants

The Delhi air quality has been extremely bad, making it difficult for the people of the city to breathe properly. The quality of air has deteriorated to the extent where questions are being asked whether the city had become a ‘gas chamber’. For more than five continuous days, the AQI of the national capital has been in the ‘very poor’ category.

With the air quality being severely compromised, residents are at risk of various health ailments due to prolonged exposure to pollutants and particulate matter. Here are 10 common ailments to watch out for:

Respiratory Infections: Severe air pollution can increase the risk of respiratory infections, such as bronchitis and pneumonia.