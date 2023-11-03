Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 ailments to watch out for amid Delhi's severe air quality

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 7:46 PM IST

    The air quality has deteriorated to the point where comparisons to a 'gas chamber' have been made. The city has experienced over five consecutive days of 'very poor' air quality, raising concerns about various health issues due to prolonged exposure to pollutants

    article_image1

    The Delhi air quality has been extremely bad, making it difficult for the people of the city to breathe properly. The quality of air has deteriorated to the extent where questions are being asked whether the city had become a ‘gas chamber’. For more than five continuous days, the AQI of the national capital has been in the ‘very poor’ category. 

    With the air quality being severely compromised, residents are at risk of various health ailments due to prolonged exposure to pollutants and particulate matter. Here are 10 common ailments to watch out for:

    Respiratory Infections: Severe air pollution can increase the risk of respiratory infections, such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

    article_image2

    Exacerbation of Asthma: Individuals with asthma may experience worsened symptoms, including increased wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

    article_image3

    Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Flare-ups: Those with COPD are more likely to experience exacerbations of their condition during periods of poor air quality.

    article_image4

    Cardiovascular Problems: Air pollution can lead to cardiovascular issues, including heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure.

    article_image5

    Allergies and Sinusitis: Poor air quality can trigger or worsen allergies and sinus problems, causing symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and sinus congestion.

    article_image6

    Eye and Throat Irritation: Residents may experience eye irritation, redness, and sore throat due to air pollutants.

    article_image7

    Decreased Lung Function: Prolonged exposure to severe air pollution can lead to reduced lung function, particularly in children.

    article_image8

    Increased Risk of Lung Cancer: Long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with an elevated risk of lung cancer.

    article_image9

    Mental Health Issues: Research suggests that poor air quality can contribute to increased stress, anxiety, and mood disorders.

    article_image10

    Premature Mortality: Severe air pollution can lead to premature mortality, especially among vulnerable populations.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

    Explained: How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 BJP releases Modi ki guarantee 2023 manifesto promises govt jobs LPG cyliners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP releases ‘Modi ki guarantee 2023’ manifesto; promises govt jobs, LPG cylinders

    kerala rain latest news november 3 2023 yellow and orange alert in Kerala anr

    Heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala for next three days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts; Check details

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'disappointed' with Vistara service, state of aircraft cabin

    'New 787 aircraft, but...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'disappointed' with Vistara service, state of cabin

    Kerala bags Responsible Tourism Global Award 2023 for developments in tourism sector rkn

    Kerala bags Responsible Tourism Global Award 2023 for creating market promoting local products

    Recent Stories

    Explained How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

    Explained: How to stay healthy amid Delhi's severe air quality?

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch gcw

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details SHG

    Is Mrunal Thakur getting married to Telugu actor? Know details

    Apple is working on generative AI based features confirms CEO Tim Cook gcw

    Apple is working on generative-AI based features, confirms CEO Tim Cook

    Kimchi to Fried Chicken: 7 popular Korean foods to make at home vma

    Kimchi to Fried Chicken: 7 popular Korean foods to make at home

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon