US strategic B-1B bomber is coming back to India; this time for 'Cope India'

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The B-1B is a long-range, multi-mission, conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from the US base in Guam.

    article_image1

    Courtesy US Air Force

    The United States Air Force (USAF) will be fielding its strategic B-1B bomber for the first time in a bilateral air exercise with India. The bomber will arrive in India on April 14 to participate in the ongoing bilateral air exercise 'Cope India' with the Indian Air Force at Panagarh, Kalaikunda and Agra. 

    Currently, the exercise is being conducted with transport aircraft elements and the fighter elements, including F-15 E would come on April 13. 

    article_image2

    Image: Courtesy Boeing

    "The B1 bombers and F-15 E fighters will join the exercise later this week," Gen Kenneth S Wilsbach, the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces said.

    Know about B-1B Bomber 

    It is a long-range, multi-mission, conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its base in the US island territory of Guam. 

    The B-1B carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF and is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

    article_image3

    Image: Courtesy Boeing

    Nicknamed 'The Bone', the bomber was continuously deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. It can carry a maximum takeoff weight of 4.77 lakh lbs. The bomber has a payload internal capacity of 75,000 lbs and 50,000 lbs external one with a speed of 900-plus MPH.

    article_image4

    Image: Courtesy Boeing

    Bomber participated in Aero India 2023 

    The B-1B bombers had participated in the 2023 Aero India show at Bengaluru. It had come for the first time in the 2021 Aero India show. 

    In 2021, it conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India, escorted by an Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

