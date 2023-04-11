US strategic B-1B bomber is coming back to India; this time for 'Cope India'

The B-1B is a long-range, multi-mission, conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from the US base in Guam.

Courtesy US Air Force

The United States Air Force (USAF) will be fielding its strategic B-1B bomber for the first time in a bilateral air exercise with India. The bomber will arrive in India on April 14 to participate in the ongoing bilateral air exercise 'Cope India' with the Indian Air Force at Panagarh, Kalaikunda and Agra. Currently, the exercise is being conducted with transport aircraft elements and the fighter elements, including F-15 E would come on April 13.

Image: Courtesy Boeing

"The B1 bombers and F-15 E fighters will join the exercise later this week," Gen Kenneth S Wilsbach, the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces said. Know about B-1B Bomber It is a long-range, multi-mission, conventional bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its base in the US island territory of Guam. The B-1B carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF and is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

Image: Courtesy Boeing

Nicknamed 'The Bone', the bomber was continuously deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001. It can carry a maximum takeoff weight of 4.77 lakh lbs. The bomber has a payload internal capacity of 75,000 lbs and 50,000 lbs external one with a speed of 900-plus MPH.

Image: Courtesy Boeing