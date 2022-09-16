10 Light Combat Helicopters to join IAF on October 3

The first batch of 10 Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters are expected to replace the ageing Russian Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack helicopters.

Days ahead of its 90th raising day, the Indian Air Force will induct the first batch of 10 Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters at the Jodhpur-based Air Force Station in Rajasthan on October 3, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It should be noted that the IAF is still in the process of finalising the number of LCHs to be procured. The first unit, which is being raised at Jodhpur, will have a total of 10 choppers.

These choppers are expected to replace the ageing Russian Mi-25 and Mi-35 attack helicopters. In June this year, the Indian Army had inducted the first LCH squadron in Bengaluru, which will be moved to Eastern Command along the Line of Actual Control (LCH) next year. The Army has planned to induct 95 LCHs.

The Prime Minister-headed Cabinet Committee on Security had, in March 2022, given clearances for the procurement of 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) variants of the LCH at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore, along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore. Of these 15 helicopters, ten are for the IAF and five for the Indian Army. Let's know more about the home-made Light Combat Helicopter

The Light Combat Helicopter is designed, developed and manufactured by the state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is a twin-engine, 5.8-ton class helicopter with a narrow fuselage and tandem configuration for the pilot, co-pilot and Weapon System Operator. The Light Combat Helicopter has approximately 45 per cent indigenous content by value. The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take off at an altitude of 5000 m (16400 feet) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel, meeting the specific requirements of the Indian armed forces.