The Indian Army's Def-Tech Revolution – Industry Collaboration & Self-Reliance

The Indian Army stands at the forefront of a technological revolution, actively working towards self-reliance while fostering industry collaboration. With the nature of warfare evolving rapidly, integrating cutting-edge technologies and indigenising defence production has become a strategic imperative. Through a multi-pronged approach emphasising domestic innovation, modernisation, and public-private partnerships, the Indian Army is laying the foundation for a technologically advanced and self-sufficient force for the next decade.

Strengthening Self-Reliance in Defence Manufacturing

Indigenous defence production is central to the Indian Army’s modernisation efforts. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved acquisitions worth over ₹80,000 crore, with the majority allocated to domestic defence projects. Key initiatives include the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) and the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV)—advanced armoured platforms integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted targeting, modular armour, and superior firepower. The establishment of India’s first private military aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, is another milestone. A joint venture with Airbus, this facility will manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft, reinforcing India’s logistics capability and reducing dependence on foreign imports.

Industry Collaboration – Driving Innovation and Modernisation

To accelerate technological advancements, the Indian Army is deepening its collaboration with private defence firms and startups. The Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has enabled over 200 startups to work on cutting-edge military technologies. Notable developments include AI-powered surveillance drones, robotic mule transport systems, and next-generation exoskeleton suits for infantry soldiers. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed in collaboration with Bharat Forge and Tata Power SED, has also demonstrated India’s growing artillery capabilities. With a strike range of over 50 km, the ATAGS will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Army’s firepower.

Transforming the Battlefield with Unmanned Systems

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and robotics are reshaping modern warfare. The Indian Army has prioritised the induction of swarm drones, autonomous systems capable of conducting coordinated strikes and reconnaissance missions in contested environments. Another breakthrough is the introduction of AI-powered robotic mules to replace traditional pack animals in rugged terrains. These quadrupedal robots, capable of operating in extreme conditions, are undergoing trials in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh to support logistical operations.

Next-Generation Armoured Warfare

Mechanised forces remain a crucial component of the Indian Army’s modernisation strategy. The Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) project, approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in September 2024, envisions the induction of 1,770 next-generation tanks equipped with drone integration, AI-assisted target acquisition, and modular armour. Similarly, the Zorawar light tank, designed for high-altitude warfare, is in advanced trials. Expected to be deployed by 2027, it will enhance the Army’s mobility and firepower in mountainous regions, ensuring operational superiority in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Cyber Warfare and Artificial Intelligence Integration

As cyber warfare emerges as a growing threat, the Indian Army has prioritised securing its digital infrastructure. In August 2023, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) introduced Maya OS, a secure indigenous operating system replacing Windows on military networks. This transition enhances cybersecurity resilience against foreign cyber threats. AI-driven Battlefield Surveillance Systems (BSS) are also being integrated, providing real-time intelligence through UAVs, sensors, and satellite feeds. These systems enhance situational awareness, enabling commanders to make data-driven strategic decisions.

India’s Growing Role in Global Defence Exports

The Indian Army’s self-reliance push has positioned India as a potential defence exporter. France is currently in advanced discussions to acquire India’s Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System (MBRL), reflecting the credibility of Indian-made defence systems on the global stage. Additionally, Indian defence firms are securing contracts for the export of BrahMos missiles, artillery systems, and radar technology to Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern nations, further boosting India’s defence industrial base.

The Indian Army’s strategic focus on industry collaboration and self-reliance is redefining its operational preparedness for the next decade. The Army is ensuring a robust and future-ready force through indigenous manufacturing, technological innovations, and defence-private sector partnerships. With advancements in AI, unmanned warfare, missile defence, and cyber capabilities, the Indian Army is evolving into a self-sufficient, technologically superior, and combat-ready military force. As India continues its journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Army’s modernisation efforts will play a decisive role in shaping national security in the years ahead.

(Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies.)

