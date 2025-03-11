IPL 2025: Ravindra Jadeja makes iconic Pushpa style entry as he joins CSK camp ahead of the season (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a grand entry into Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place on March 22, Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja was retained by the Chennai-based IPL franchise for INR 18 crore ahead of the mega IPL 2025 auction. The 36-year-old has been one of the pivotal players in the success of Chennai Super Kings over a decade and continues to remain an integral member of the team as they quest for record-breaking sixth title when the five-time champions begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk Stadium on March 23.

Jadeja arrived in Chennai on Monday night following Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. The veteran Indian all-rounder made a grand ‘Pushpa’ style entry as he joined the CSK camp for the preparation ahead of the IPL 2025. In the video posted by Chennai Super Kings on their social media handles, Ravindra Jadeja can be seen imitating Allu Arjun’s popular hand gesture from blockbuster Telugu movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Along with the video, Ravindra Jadeja can be heard saying a dialogue, “addu sirf naam nahi, Jaddu matlab brand.”

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Puspha’ style entry

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Indian team that clinched the third Champions Trophy title. The veteran Indian all-rounder played a pivotal role for India in the final against New Zealand. With the ball, Jadeja registered the figures of 1/30 with an economy rate of 3 in 10 overs. He was the most economical bowler for the Men in Blue as they restricted New Zealand to 251/7 despite fifties by Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (51*).

With the bat, the all-rounder had a small cameo but it was significant as he hit the winning four to take the team past the finishing line in a 252-run chase. He walked in to bat when India were 241/6 after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal and required 11 runs off 15 balls to win the final. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul played slowly rather than taking any risks by going for a big shot. When India required just 2 runs off seven balls, Jadeja hit a four to take the team over the line.

A day after the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Ravindra Jadeja shut the retirement rumours with a four-word statement on his Instagram story. Jadeja wrote, ““No unnecessary rumours, thanks.”

Ravindra Jadeja contribution to CSK in IPL

Ravindra Jadeja was roped in by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2012 auction after he played two seasons with Rajasthan Royals (2008 and 2009) and Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011). After joining the CSK in 2012, Jadeja established himself as one of the most instrumental players in the team and has grown to become a match-winner with the bat and ball.

Ahead of the IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, succeeding MS Dhoni. However, his captaincy tenure was not successful as the team lost six matches in eight outings and the leadership responsibilities were handed back to Dhoni. There were speculations that he would leave the franchise ahead of IPL 2024. However, the rumours were put to rest after he was retained by CSK.

Jadeja was part of the Chennai Super Kings that won the IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. In the 2023 IPL final against Gujarat Titans, he played a heroic knock, scoring 10 runs off the last two balls, including a match-winning boundary, sealing fifth IPL title in a thrilling final.

In 186 matches for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 2053 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 27.37, and picked 142 wickets, including a fifer, at an average of 28.85.

