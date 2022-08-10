Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    The Sikorsky S-55 was used extensively for nearly a decade for VIP commute, casualty evacuation and civilian aid. It survives to this day in the Air Force museum. IAF historian Anchit Gupta narrates its story

    Image Courtesy: Indian Air Force

    The government of India placed the purchase order with Sikorsky for three S-55 helicopters at the end of September 1953 based on a 1952 Naval Headquarter SoC by then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mark Pizey as part of 'Establishment Garuda'. 

    S-55 was the only proven helicopter at that time (Korean war) that met the Naval Headquarters' quality requirements (carry 6-7 passengers, carry out search and rescue on land and sea, facilitate winching at sea, folding rotors to go into lifts of aircraft carriers). The contract included the training of two pilots and three engineers.

    The Navy, at that time, did not have adequate pilots or engineers. On a request from Pizey in October 1953 -- though IAF had no interest in the Helicopter -- IAF chief Air Marshal Gerald Ernest Gibbs agreed to take charge of the S-55s, train naval pilots and engineers and transfer assets back to the Navy when Garuda was up.

    Years later, Subroto Mukerjee honoured Air Marshal Gibbs's promise. Two naval pilots (Kutty Menon and Wadhwan) and six engineers were trained and handed over to Garuda. But not before the IAF, through the men of Number 104 Helicopter Unit, learnt what the helicopters could do and would never look back.

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The engineer from Ladakh who made an airstrip in 26 days

    Image Courtesy: Indian Air Force

    The IAF acquired three S-55 and two S-55C helicopters. While the S-55 had the straight tail boom and Pratt & Whitney R-1340-57 engine, the S-55C had the R-1300-3 engine, and tail booms were canted down at 3 Degrees. The latter was more powerful for high-altitude operations, with a ceiling of 11,400 feet.

    The S-55 was used extensively for nearly a decade for VIP commute, casualty evacuation and civilian aid. In November 1954, during the Yamuna river flood relief operation, a vernacular daily used the phrase 'Aapatsu Mitram' or 'friend in times of distress' to describe the new wonder machine. 

    This sobriquet was to remain the motto of all helicopter units until recently. Even prior to the flood relief, it undertook the first VIP duty when -- within days of being assembled -- the S-55 was used by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to visit Tilpat in the Faridabad district of Haryana for the Fire Power Demonstration in March 1954.

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    Image Courtesy: Indian Air Force

    On August 14, 1954, the S-55 executed IAF's first casualty evacuation by a helicopter when it recovered then Flying Officer MS 'Minhi' Bawa following a belly landing of his Vampire aircraft. In 1955, the S-55 undertook radiation survey flights to locate uranium and experiment with floats and landings on water.

    Finally, 104 Helicopter Unit would take the S-55C for high-altitude operations, as seen in the sample logbook page (above). The last bastion for the S-55 was training with the Air Headquarter Communication Squadron and later with the formation of the Helicopter Training School.

    The naval pilots started training in 1959, and in 1962, the S-55 (IZ648) sailed with INS Vikrant to perform rescue and plane guard duties. In August 1962, it was spotted at the Royal Air Force Changi Air Base in Singapore being used in the recovery of an Indian Navy Sea Hawk

    The IZ648 was lost in a ditching accident in Cochin in 1964. The remaining two S-55s -- IZ649 and IZ650 -- were salvaged to keep one airframe running. IZ1589 and IZ1590 served with the IAF till 1966, and the latter survives to this day in the Air Force museum. The S-55 had cemented its place in the Indian Rotary Wing history.

    Also Watch: Defence Diaries: The Most Telling Story Of Dakota DC3 'Parashurama'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Lance Naik Parsaram Jat, 3 Grenadiers

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Tarun Kumar, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Recent Stories

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon