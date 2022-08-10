From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter
The Sikorsky S-55 was used extensively for nearly a decade for VIP commute, casualty evacuation and civilian aid. It survives to this day in the Air Force museum. IAF historian Anchit Gupta narrates its story
The government of India placed the purchase order with Sikorsky for three S-55 helicopters at the end of September 1953 based on a 1952 Naval Headquarter SoC by then Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mark Pizey as part of 'Establishment Garuda'.
S-55 was the only proven helicopter at that time (Korean war) that met the Naval Headquarters' quality requirements (carry 6-7 passengers, carry out search and rescue on land and sea, facilitate winching at sea, folding rotors to go into lifts of aircraft carriers). The contract included the training of two pilots and three engineers.
The Navy, at that time, did not have adequate pilots or engineers. On a request from Pizey in October 1953 -- though IAF had no interest in the Helicopter -- IAF chief Air Marshal Gerald Ernest Gibbs agreed to take charge of the S-55s, train naval pilots and engineers and transfer assets back to the Navy when Garuda was up.
Years later, Subroto Mukerjee honoured Air Marshal Gibbs's promise. Two naval pilots (Kutty Menon and Wadhwan) and six engineers were trained and handed over to Garuda. But not before the IAF, through the men of Number 104 Helicopter Unit, learnt what the helicopters could do and would never look back.
The IAF acquired three S-55 and two S-55C helicopters. While the S-55 had the straight tail boom and Pratt & Whitney R-1340-57 engine, the S-55C had the R-1300-3 engine, and tail booms were canted down at 3 Degrees. The latter was more powerful for high-altitude operations, with a ceiling of 11,400 feet.
The S-55 was used extensively for nearly a decade for VIP commute, casualty evacuation and civilian aid. In November 1954, during the Yamuna river flood relief operation, a vernacular daily used the phrase 'Aapatsu Mitram' or 'friend in times of distress' to describe the new wonder machine.
This sobriquet was to remain the motto of all helicopter units until recently. Even prior to the flood relief, it undertook the first VIP duty when -- within days of being assembled -- the S-55 was used by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to visit Tilpat in the Faridabad district of Haryana for the Fire Power Demonstration in March 1954.
On August 14, 1954, the S-55 executed IAF's first casualty evacuation by a helicopter when it recovered then Flying Officer MS 'Minhi' Bawa following a belly landing of his Vampire aircraft. In 1955, the S-55 undertook radiation survey flights to locate uranium and experiment with floats and landings on water.
Finally, 104 Helicopter Unit would take the S-55C for high-altitude operations, as seen in the sample logbook page (above). The last bastion for the S-55 was training with the Air Headquarter Communication Squadron and later with the formation of the Helicopter Training School.
The naval pilots started training in 1959, and in 1962, the S-55 (IZ648) sailed with INS Vikrant to perform rescue and plane guard duties. In August 1962, it was spotted at the Royal Air Force Changi Air Base in Singapore being used in the recovery of an Indian Navy Sea Hawk
The IZ648 was lost in a ditching accident in Cochin in 1964. The remaining two S-55s -- IZ649 and IZ650 -- were salvaged to keep one airframe running. IZ1589 and IZ1590 served with the IAF till 1966, and the latter survives to this day in the Air Force museum. The S-55 had cemented its place in the Indian Rotary Wing history.
