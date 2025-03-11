BIG savings! Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh

Read Full Article

Tata Motors is offering significant discounts for the range of electric cars. In order to reduce the stock of its older models and increase sales, the domestic carmaker, which produces models such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV, is providing incentives on its electric vehicles. Benefits will be offered till March 2025. All four EVs in the MY2024 stock are eligible for the perks, but only the Punch EV and Tiago EV for the MY2025 units.

Tata Tiago EV

Benefits for the Tata Tiago EV, the automaker's most economical electric vehicle, may go up to Rs 1 lakh. Out of all the EVs the automaker sells, the Tiago EV is generating the largest profits. There is a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh for the MY2024 Tiago EV extended range XT trim 2ith 3.3 kW charger. Benefits for the top-spec XZ+ trim can reach up to Rs 70,000. Benefits for the mid-range XE and XT trims may reach up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively. The MY2025 Tiago EV is also offered with incentives of up to Rs 40,000 on all versions except XZ+, but only with the slower 3.3 kW charger. This is in addition to the MY2024 models.

Tata Punch EV

The second-largest discount is being offered by Tata Punch EV. The maximum advantages of up to Rs 90,000 are offered by the long-range Tata Punch EV with 7.2 kW charger. Benefits for the Smart and Smart+ models of the MY2024 Punch EV with a 3.3 kW AC wall box charger can reach up to Rs 45,000. Discounts of up to Rs 70,000 are available on all other medium- and long-range electric SUV models with a 3.3 kW charger. Customers may save up to Rs 90,000 on the list price if they choose the 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

Tata Curvv EV

The domestic automaker's flagship electric vehicle, the Tata Curvv EV, may earn up to Rs 70,000 in incentives. All models of the Tata Curvv EV for MY2024 are discounted by up to Rs 70,000.

Tata Nexon EV

The domestic automaker's best-selling electric vehicle is the Tata Nexon EV. Regardless of the charger type or variation, the automaker is giving Nexon EV customers savings of up to Rs 40,000. However, only the MY2024 stock is eligible for this advantage.



