Cyber Warfare & Space-Based Operations: Here's how Indian Army is preparing for the next frontiers of conflict

The nature of warfare is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with cyber warfare and space-based operations emerging as critical domains in modern military strategy. Recognising this shift, the Indian Army is integrating cyber capabilities and space-based assets into its operational framework. The induction of domain experts and the launch of specialised exercises underscore India’s commitment to building a technologically advanced, future-ready force.

The Indian Army has identified cyber warfare as a key focus area in its modernisation efforts. Cyber threats are escalating globally, with both state and non-state actors employing sophisticated tactics to disrupt military and civilian infrastructure. A report by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) noted a 33% surge in cyberattacks on Indian organisations in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for robust cyber defenses.

In response, the Army has initiated the recruitment of cyber specialists as part of a broader modernisation strategy. The first phase includes 17 specialised entries, covering fields such as cybersecurity, information warfare, and IT. Officers will be recruited at the postgraduate level, while soldiers will be inducted at the graduate level, ensuring a highly skilled workforce capable of countering cyber threats. Additionally, the Army is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Quantum Computing to strengthen its cyber resilience. AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, in particular, align with global trends where autonomous systems are increasingly being deployed to detect and neutralise cyber threats in real time.

The growing militarisation of space has also prompted the Indian Army to expand its focus on space-based operations. The recently concluded Antariksha Abhyas-2024, India’s first-ever military space exercise, underscores the increasing importance of space assets in national security. Conducted by the Defence Space Agency, the exercise simulated scenarios involving space-based threats and the protection of satellite infrastructure.

With over 50 operational satellites, India has a significant presence in space. However, adversarial nations have demonstrated anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities, necessitating a comprehensive strategy to safeguard these assets. The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is working on counter-space capabilities, including electronic warfare systems, satellite jamming technologies, and space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Recognising technology as a key enabler of military superiority, the Indian Army has designated 2024-25 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption.' This initiative aims to integrate emerging technologies across multiple domains, with a focus on:

- Cybersecurity and quantum computing

- 5G/6G networks and IoT integration

- Directed energy weapons and robotics

- Remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) and counter-UAS technologies

- Blockchain-based secure communication systems

The Army is also advancing C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) integration to enhance battlefield awareness and coordination. By leveraging satellite-based ISR capabilities, military operations can be executed with greater precision, reducing reliance on traditional intelligence-gathering methods.

Government-led space reforms have further expanded opportunities for private sector participation, with over 100 space-tech startups actively working on defense applications. The push for indigenous development under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives has encouraged greater collaboration between defense agencies and private firms. A notable success in this regard is the development of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), India’s indigenous GPS alternative, which provides strategic autonomy in navigation—crucial for military applications, particularly in border regions.

As global conflicts increasingly feature cyber and space-based warfare, the Indian Army’s emphasis on indigenisation and strategic partnerships will be critical to maintaining technological superiority. The convergence of cyber warfare and space-based operations marks the dawn of a new era in military strategy. Through proactive initiatives in cybersecurity, space technology, and emerging warfare domains, the Indian Army is positioning itself to secure India's national interests in the digital and space frontiers.

As threats continue to evolve, India’s commitment to technological advancement and strategic collaboration will be instrumental in shaping the future of modern warfare, ensuring resilience against emerging challenges.

(Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies at Amity University, Noida.)

