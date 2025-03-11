Badshah's SHOCKING body transformation raises debate on Ozempic; know what singer has to say

Read Full Article

Previously, the transformations of Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma astounded viewers. However, with these alterations, the discussion concerning Indian celebrities' alleged use of Ozempic has begun.

Previously, the transformations of Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma astounded viewers. However, with these alterations, the discussion concerning Indian celebrities' alleged use of Ozempic has begun.

Badshah posted a video on Instagram in which he revealed details about his concert. But more than his declaration, many are focused on his appearance. Everyone is shocked by his metamorphosis. Badshah's video has also sparked heated debate among social media users. One wrote: 'Brother, how did you become so slim?' Another person said, 'Wait a minute, is it Badshah or AP Dhillon?' Another comment read, 'Why has he grown that skinny, brother, is he doing Ozempics or what?'

Kapil-Karan's metamorphosis likewise startled

Kapil Sharma recently visited Lord Shiva's Bhojpur temple near Bhopal, and he uploaded a video of it on Instagram. Kapil was quite emaciated in this video, making it difficult for anyone to identify him. Following this, people swarmed the comments section with questions. They questioned why he lost so much weight. Aside from this, Karan is currently making news for his incredible makeover. Archana Puran Singh recently discussed Karan's fitness on her vlog channel. She described Karan as youthful for his age.



On the work front



Badshah is now featured in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Recently, Hema Malini appeared as a guest on the show, with whom Badshah has shared several images. At the same time, Kapil Sharma is filming his forthcoming film 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2'. This is the sequel of Kapil Sharma's debut film, which was released in 2015. Karan Johar, on the other hand, was sighted in Jaipur at IIFA 2025.

