Lifestyle
Eid preparations have begun. Aishwarya Rai-inspired suits can be made for 50+ moms. This heavy work suit will look great. It has golden thread work all over the suit.
You can wear a self-print suit for Eid. This suit has a self-print, but it looks like it has heavy embroidery. This suit also has a dupatta studded with shiny, gorgeous stars.
A heavy embroidered suit will add charm to your look on Eid. This full-length cream-colored suit has dark red-blue thread work, which looks quite graceful.
A colorful Kashida Kari suit is also the best option for Eid. Except for the sleeves, the entire suit has gorgeous vines and flowers, which are changing the look of this suit.
You must wear a zari work suit for the festival. You can style a suit with heavy zari and star work on Eid. This will make you stand out in the entire gathering.
This time, the royal blue color suit with white thread embroidery is in high demand for Eid. Large flowers and leaves are made with white threads on this suit, changing its look.
A Kosa zari work suit can also be worn. This suit has gorgeous zari work on the bottom and sleeves. You can style it with a dark magenta Banarasi dupatta.
