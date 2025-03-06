CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, who is on a 4-day visit to Australia, met his Australian counterpart Admiral David Johnston AC RAN at Canberra on Wednesday and held discussion on practical ideas to realise both nations’ long-term vision of a defence and security collaboration.

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, who is on a 4-day visit to Australia, met his Australian counterpart Admiral David Johnston AC RAN at Canberra on Wednesday and held discussion on practical ideas to realise both nations’ long-term vision of a defence and security collaboration. The discussion was aimed at further enhancing collective strength and contributes to both countries’ security.

In a statement, Australia’s defense ministry said: “India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, with both countries committed to working together to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”

During his four-day stay in Australia, Gen Chauhan will meet several top Australian military leadership and engage in a wide-ranging discussions, concerning defence and security.

“The visit advanced cooperation on shared priorities and interoperability, including in maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing, and deployments from each other’s territories,” the Australian defence ministry added.

It must be noted that the two countries have established a strong tempo of exercises and activities across maritime, land and air domains working through the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as trilateral and quadrilateral partners.

Australia’s Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN: “It was a pleasure to welcome General Chauhan on his first official visit to Canberra. General Chauhan’s visit underlines the value of our defence partnership with India.”

“We are committed to working closely with our Indian partners to enhance our interoperability, strengthen people-to-people links, and further cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security.”

Gen Chauhan’s Australia visit reflects the deepening ties between the two countries in the realm of defence cooperation.

Besides, he is scheduled to meet Australia’s Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty and the Chiefs of the three Services.

He will also pay a visit to the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia’s operational command structure and discuss potential avenues for joint operations.

The CDS will also interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander and visit to the Australian Defence College where he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The CDS will also chair a round table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia’s premier think tank.

“This visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fosters greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” India’s defence ministry said.

