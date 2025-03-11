8th Pay Commission! Govt employees to see Rs 40,000+ allowance increase; check details

The government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from 2026, benefiting 4.5 million employees. The new salary structure is expected to have a basic allowance, other allowances, and performance pay exceeding Rs 40,000.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

8th Pay Commission New Salary Structure: The Fifth Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. The Eighth Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 4.5 million employees.

article_image2

8th Pay Commission

The government announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from January 1, 2026. The Sixth Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006.


article_image3

New Salary Structure

The Seventh Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed on February 28, 2014. How will the salary be calculated under the 8th Pay Commission? Find out here.

article_image4

Government Employee Salary

The basic minimum allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are expected to exceed ₹40,000. Experts say the new basic salary will increase to ₹91,200 based on a 2.28 fitment factor. If DA is 70% of the new basic salary, it will be ₹63,840. HRA at a rate of 24% will be ₹21,888.

