TROPEX 2025: India showcases naval dominance in Indo-Pacific with AI, joint ops, cutting-edge warfare

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Over the vast expanses of the Indian Ocean, from the strategic choke points of the Strait of Hormuz in the west to the vital maritime passages of the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the east, the Indian Navy recently concluded its flagship Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) 2025.

Conducted from January to early March, this extensive exercise highlighted India's ambition to reinforce its maritime influence in a region increasingly characterised by strategic rivalry and geopolitical complexities.

Also read: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

Showcasing India's Naval Firepower and Strategic Integration

The Exercise TROPEX 2025 involved about 70 naval vessels, prominently featuring India's two aircraft carriers — the INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, around ten submarines and over 80 advanced aircraft.

The presence of MiG-29K fighters, P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters further illustrated India's expanding naval air capabilities, showcasing a significant leap in both scale and technological prowess compared to past exercises.

A critical dimension of TROPEX 2025 was the joint operational integration between the Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard. This integration included more than 600 Army personnel and substantial participation from the Air Force with Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs, Jaguar fighters, and strategic assets such as C-130 transport aircraft and Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&C).

The Indian Coast Guard's involvement with over ten vessels demonstrated the seamless operational synergy necessary for India's modern joint-force approach.

Also read: How Robotics & Autonomous Systems are revolutionising combat for the Indian Army | Explained

Harnessing AI and Unmanned Warfare: The Future of India's Naval Power

Technology was at the forefront of TROPEX 2025, reflecting India's intensified focus on innovation in maritime warfare. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics (BDA) systems were integrated into network-centric operations, significantly enhancing real-time intelligence gathering and operational decision-making.

Unmanned systems, including aerial drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, offered unprecedented capabilities in surveillance and anti-submarine warfare operations. Cyber and electronic warfare (EW) drills provided crucial insights into India's readiness to handle sophisticated hybrid threats and cyber attacks against its naval assets.

Geopolitical Significance in the Indo-Pacific

TROPEX 2025 unfolded amidst increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, notably driven by China's growing naval presence and assertive actions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The recent deployments of Chinese naval vessels near India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), purportedly conducting intelligence-gathering missions, lent urgency to India's strategic demonstrations during the exercise.

The expansive operational theatre, stretching approximately 4,300 nautical miles from north to south and 5,000 nautical miles from west to east, underlined India's determination to safeguard vital sea lanes and maintain regional stability.

The exercise also had significant diplomatic implications. Through TROPEX, India emphasised its role as a dependable security partner to smaller nations in the IOR, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

It sets a foundation for future multilateral engagements such as the Malabar, MILAN, and La Pérouse exercises, highlighting India's willingness and ability to participate actively alongside key allies like the United States, Japan, Australia, and France.

Also read: Cyber Warfare & Space-Based Operations: Here's how Indian Army is preparing for the next frontiers of conflict

Evolution of India's Naval Doctrine

Compared with previous TROPEX exercises, the 2025 edition represented a notable strategic evolution. While earlier drills emphasised basic maritime tactics and joint coordination, this year’s edition elevated the strategic dimensions considerably, integrating advanced AI-driven systems, sophisticated electronic warfare measures, and expansive geographic operational ranges.

This progression signals India's growing confidence and aspiration to become a dominant maritime force capable of exerting strategic influence well beyond its immediate regional sphere.

As India reflects on the successful conclusion of TROPEX 2025, its future naval strategy implications are profound. The insights and operational experience gained are expected to inform critical decisions, such as establishing the Maritime Theatre Command and potentially adding a third aircraft carrier, INS Vishal.

India's commitment to modernising and expanding its naval capabilities positions it strategically as a key maritime actor, capable of addressing regional security challenges and contributing proactively to global maritime stability.

Also read: India signs $248 million deal with Russia to upgrade T-72 tanks with 1000-HP engines

Latest Videos