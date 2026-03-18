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iPhone Camera Tricks You Didn't Know About: Try These for Professional Photography!
Discover hidden iPhone camera tricks like recording video in Photo mode and using Live Text to scan text instantly. These simple features can boost your photography and productivity experience.
1. Record video directly from Photo mode
2. Lock the recording for more control
3. Scan text using your camera
Your iPhone camera can scan and use text directly. Just open the camera in Photo mode and point it at some text. In a moment, a Live Text icon will pop up in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
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4. Take quick actions with Live Text
5. Choose the best shot from Live Photos
6. New possibilities in photo editing
Just open the Live Photo in the Photos app, tap 'Edit', and scroll through the frames to select 'Make Key Photo'. This lets you change the main image, turning what would have been a bad photo into a great memory.
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